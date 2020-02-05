Voter asks to change vote: never knew Buttigieg gay

God bless America. A voter in the Democratic presidential primary in Iowa asked to retract her vote after discovering the sexuality of candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Probably the one thing Pete Buttigieg is best known for is his sexuality. He came out in 2015. Then, in 2018, he married his husband, Chasten.

Last year, a Republican attempted a smear campaign against Buttigieg using a catalogue of invented statistics on gay sex.

Discovering Buttigieg’s sexuality this late in the game is a little like suddenly realising that Obama is black, Trump’s a lying POS or that Barnaby Joyce is… Barnaby Joyce.

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X — Annabel Park (@annabelpark) February 4, 2020

In video shared of the incident, the woman asks, “Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner? Pete?

“Are you kidding? Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?

“He better read the Bible.

“Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?

“How come this is never been brought out before?”

Iowa results

Meanwhile, the failure of an app crucial to the voting process meant a hold-up in counting the votes in Iowa. However, the Democratic National Committee now have results from 62% of precincts.

Those results see Pete Buttigieg (26.9%) enjoying a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders (25.1%)

Those results bide well for a politician in his thirties with only limited political experience. While his opponents include a former Vice President and senators of long experience, Buttigieg is the former mayor of a small city.

However, who knows who comes out on top in an American election?

After all, Trump won in 2016.

