Vote for your queer faves in the Australian Life photo comp

The 2023 Australian Life photography competition has great LGBTIQA+ representation this year and you only have until midnight to vote for which photograph you’d like to see win the People’s Choice Award.

Only 1 vote per email address is allowed and the winner will be announced on October 5.

Hosted by the City of Sydney, the competition’s judges have selected 28 finalists out of over a thousand images that were submitted by photographers from around Australia.

Gay nightlife photographer Robert Knapman has snapped an iconic image of Sydney drag icon Cindy Pastel, whose life story was one of the inspirations for the film Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Another image by Jamie James captures a group of mothers with young babies on a packed train during WorldPride.

Edwina Pickles’ image of the march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for WorldPride was another favourite with the judges.

Richard Hughes submitted an image of art students sitting outside a bar in Darlinghurst, while Trent Mitchell has captured an image with a camp aesthetic of a woman in a muumuu style dress watching a solar eclipse outside a camper van in Western Australia.

Thee images will be on display in a large format public exhibition outside Sydney’s Customs House at Circular Quay until Sunday next week.