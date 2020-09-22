Vollie LaVont and Queensland Police want you to have a safe night out

Everyone deserves to feel safe on a night out. That’s the message from the Queensland Police Service to the LGBTIQ community in a new campaign.

Brisbane drag queen Vollie LaVont and QPS Constable Jesse Farrance have teamed up to encourage LGBTIQ community members to report violence and abuse.

“The Queensland Police Service is here for everybody, including the members of our LGBTIQ communities,” Farrance explains.

“We want everyone to feel safe in every situation, whether you’re at home or on a date or out with friends.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of harassment, abuse or assault, the best thing to do is let us know.”

Constable Farrance is one of the QPS’ many LGBTI Liaison officers. He and his colleagues want to support LGBTIQ Queenslanders when talking to police.

“We understand that talking to police can be hard sometimes,” he said.

“We have a network of LGBTI Liaison Officers that can help you feel more comfortable about reporting a crime or working with police.

“Everyone should feel like they should feel like they can be themselves and not have to hide any part of their sexuality or gender identity.

“Everyone has the right to feel comfortable when they’re out and about.”

Queensland Police LGBTI Liaison Officers located statewide

Queensland’s LGBTI Liaison Officers are located around the state. To find out more visit the Queensland Police Service website.

In an emergency, dial 000. Otherwise you can contact police online or over the phone via Policelink on 131 444.

To speak to an LGBTI Liaison Officer, advise the officer taking your complaint or contact Policelink.

Vollie LaVont explains, “Sometimes going out can be an uncomfortable or dangerous experience, especially for members of the LGBTI communities.

“If you’re ever out and need help, get in touch with the Queensland Police because they’re here to help.”

Last year, QNews.com.au spoke to three QPS LGBTI Liaison Officers about their responsibilities and the support they can provide.

