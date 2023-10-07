Voice to Parliament: remember Australia’s HIV-AIDS response

Adjunct Professor Bill Bowtell and Emeritus Professor Bruce Chapman this week urged Australians to heed the example of Australia’s HIV-AIDS response and vote Yes to The Voice to Parliament.

Australia’s early HIV/AIDS response is often held up as the best in the world.

While other countries procrastinated, Australia moved fast. From the start, the government placed affected communities at the heart of policymaking.

Bill Bowtell and Bruce Chapman recalled the effectiveness of that response in an opinion piece for the Australian this week.

Bill Bowtell and Bruce Chapman

Strategic Health Policy Consultant and Adjunct Professor Bill Bowtell was the architect of Australia’s successful response to HIV-AIDS. Economist and Emeritus Professor Bruce Chapman was the architect of Australia’s Higher Education Contribution Scheme loans system.

The two academics wrote this week that the government gave affected communities a role in all aspects of the HIV-AIDS response.

“Affected communities were not only consulted. They were also given responsibility for implementing policies agreed with governments and funded to do whatever was needed.”

Australia’s rate of new HIV infection rates soon began to diverge from those in comparable countries. The approach saved tens of thousands of lives.

Bill and Bruce write that this highlights “the authority of listening to and acting on the advice of affected communities.”

They state that the same approach will work in the Indigenous space.

“Trust the people,” says Bill Bowtell.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament

On October 14, Australians will vote on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament. The Voice will give independent advice to the Parliament and Government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Many thanks to ⁦@australian⁩ for running opEd by Bruce Chapman & me on why giving those closest to serious challenges responsibility, funding and respect worked so well to overcome HIV/AIDS in Australia. Same principles are at the heart of The Voice. Trust the people. pic.twitter.com/nG0KqncwvD — Bill Bowtell AO (@billbowtell) September 30, 2023

