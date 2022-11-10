Voice of Batman Kevin Conroy dead at 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, died from Intestinal cancer on Thursday, aged 66. The actor voiced the Bruce Wayne/Batman character in multiple TV shows for over two decades. First in Batman: The Animated Series beginning in 1992 through to Justice League vs. the Fatal Five in 2019.

For many fans, Kevin Conroy’s gravelly voice was the voice of Batman.

In his DC Comics Pride story Finding Batman, Kevin wrote of finding Batman’s duality while coming to terms with his own identity as a gay man.

“A mask of confidence to the world, and a private one racked by conflict and wounds. Could I relate to that, they asked?

“Was I my public face, or my private face? Had I made too many compromises? My heart pulsed, I felt my face flush, my breath grew deeper, I began to speak, and a voice I didn’t recognize came out.

“It was a throaty, husky, rumbling sound that shook my body.”

Kevin Conroy’s friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing confirmed his death.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while, but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”

Thousands of fans took to social media to offer condolences, including the official Empire State Building Twitter account.

RIP, Kevin Conroy. You will be missed 📷: nycnikon/IG pic.twitter.com/II4Dk3qkxk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 11, 2022

Kevin Conroy is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams.