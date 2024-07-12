Vocal powerhouse Greg Gould releases debut original album

After over a decade in Australian music, Greg Gould’s debut original album Strings Attached drops today, and he couldn’t be prouder.

“This album has been a long time coming,” Greg told us.

“I’ve been writing songs for 20 years and having a full body of work like this is all the emotions. I’m hopeful, nervous, excited, but mostly proud.”

He hasn’t stopped since he launched onto the scene in 2013 as a runner-up in Australia’s Got Talent.

He continues to be a powerhouse of live performance, with millions streaming his songs, and now his debut original album Strings Attached.

“I never planned to make an album. But after touring with Synthony Dance Anthems Orchestrated (which featured live string arrangements) the director and I started talking about creating work, he said.

“I sent him some of my original tracks and suggested we feature live strings, and it went from there.”

Greg Gould talks new collaborations

Produced over the past two years, Greg Gould’s 13-track album Strings Attached is deeply personal.

“This album is super eclectic, it’s 36 years of life with soaring ballads and R&B that represents everything that I’ve been through.”

His collaborations on the album include some amazing Australian artists, as well as Filipino singer/songwriter Morissette and Tony-nominated American singer/songwriter and actress Shoshana Bean.

“Shoshana is like the vocal Bible to me. I have loved her for ten years,” Greg said.

“She takes a song and makes it her own. I just feel so blessed to have been able to make music with her and Morissette.”

But inspiration didn’t just come from his past catalogue, with current influences playing a large influence right up to the last day of production.

“I’m so proud that there’s an all-Australian lineup on No More,” Greg said.

“Australian artists are world class and to have all our voices come together on a track for our community is so important.”

Born out of the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies; the anthem No More includes Australian Idol winner and Young Diva Kate DeAraugo, theatre and pop superstar Adam Noviello and drag queer icon Kween Kong, who graced the cover of QNews Victoria this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Noviello (@adamnoviello)

No Strings Attached Tour

Alongside the launch of the album, Greg Gould is performing concerts in Vic and NSW with special guests bringing his works to life.

“I’ve had a lot of false starts over the years and ‘almost’ opportunities,” he said.

“The music industry has evolved so quickly with streaming. It’s a tough but exciting space for independent artists.

“Success to me doesn’t look the same anymore. Success is being able to create and release music that I love and having an audience that appreciates it.

“I appreciate every single person who buys a ticket to my shows. Because I get to do what I love.

“I’m getting to enjoy the success that I have right now. Sure, I will keep climbing, but you must celebrate the wins.

“To be able to have an album with original songs and to work with these writers and artists is so special. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Get your copy of Greg Gould’s Strings Attached and find the concert details here.

