Vladimir Putin seeks to ban ‘international LGBT movement’.

The so-called ‘justice ministry’ of Russian despot Vladimir Putin filed a motion this week to ban the activities of the ‘international LGBT public movement’.

According to the ministry, the LGBT movement displayed ‘extremist activity’.

Who knows what rates as ‘extremist’ in a country where former friends of the president regularly plunge from upper-story windows?

Vladimir Putin: Look over there

The motion is just the most recent attack on the Russian LGBTQIA+ community by Vladimir Putin. The tyrant is a keen fan of scapegoating minority groups to distract attention from the poor governance of his rabid kleptocracy.

During the past decade, Putin’s regime introduced ever-stricter legal restrictions on the liberty of LGBTQIA+ Russians.

  • 2013: The gay propaganda law banned material that might interest children in ‘non-traditional sexual relationships’.
  • 2020: A ban on same-sex marriage
  • 2022: An amendment extending the ‘gay propaganda’ law to all age groups.
  • 2023: A ban on gender reassignment surgery.

The latest ban seems designed to criminalise any LGBTQIA+ activism not yet outlawed by the previous legislation

One of the few prominent LGBTQIA+ activists still inside Russia spoke to The Moscow Times, on condition of anonymity due to fears for his life.

“This ban would deprive LGBT organizations of the opportunity to operate and would subject their activists and employees to the risk of criminal prosecution. Essentially, it would entail criminal prosecution based solely on one’s orientation or identity.”

More Putin:

Russia Bans ‘Extremist’ Picture of Vladimir Putin In Makeup.

Ad supporting Putin turns out a great big homophobic fail.

Putin: LGBT Propaganda 2.0 now with 100% more hate.

