Viral ‘underage rentboy in panties’ video beat-up

Right-wing trolls getting owned becomes monotonous. This time, they seized on a swimwear-clad man appearing behind gay Arizona county official Matt Heinz during a Zoom call. Cue trolls. They flooded onto social media to portray the man as an underage rentboy in panties in their constant quest to demonise the LGBTIQA+ communities.

The outrage followed Dr Matt Heinz’s virtual appearance at a Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week. The out Democrat is a doctor and a former member of the Obama administration.

During the meeting, a fit man in a Speedo appeared in the background of the video, exposing his abs while putting on a tank top. Matt Heinz cut his camera momentarily and then returned to the meeting with the person gone.

Trolls immediately let loose their bile on social media. They accused the doctor of hiring a sex worker on the public dime, also describing the Speedos as women’s underwear — panties. Many described the man as underage, some claiming he looked as young as 14.

Right-wing ‘influencer’ Stephanie Hamill set the ball rolling by describing the Speedos as panties.

A MAGA-worshipping media platform then claimed, minus any evidence, “a half-naked man wearing female underwear was seen in the background of one of the supervisor’s video broadcasts.”

Man in Panties Makes appearance in Arizona Democrat’s government work video.

Matt Heinz is a Pima County Supervisor.

Apparently he was the only supervisor to not show up in person for the meeting.

Clearly he had more important things going on…🙄

pic.twitter.com/XHSVNQGstl — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 12, 2023

Matt Heinz

Matt Heinz told The Advocate that as a public official he was accustomed to being targetted and slandered, “but leave my friend alone.”

He said he and his friend are on a cruise and the friend came in from the cabin balcony to grab a shirt.

“I’m on vacation with a travel companion, a friend, and we’re on a 10-day cruise…”

He said he and the other man were not a couple.

“He’s 24. He’s clearly an adult, and we’re good friends who travel well together.

“We are not dating.”

Nor, he went on to say, are he and his friend boyfriends, engaged or married.

Matt Heinz described the beat-up as perplexing. Actually, it’s just another day on Planet Right-Wing NutJob.

