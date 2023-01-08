Viral Hindu husbands expecting baby

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju are expecting a baby. The viral Hindu husbands previously captured hearts for their lavish Desi wedding ceremony in a Hindu temple in the US.

Amit and Aditya met in 2016 at a mutual friend’s birthday party and say they were inseparable from that moment. After a registry office marriage in 2018, they then organised the traditional 2019 ceremony for their family and friends. They wanted to honour their families for always supporting their relationship.

Amit posted to Instagram to celebrate their third anniversary in 2022.

“I had a dream, and it came true. Now I cherish and hold on to it with love. And I thank the universe every day that he made you for me @amit_aatma.

“If someone told me that a Telugu boy from New Delhi would marry a Gujarati American from New Jersey, I would have learnt to make Dhokla sooner. Thank you for putting up with my drama, and thank you for making me a part of your dreams and goals. Cheers to 3 years. Ps – It will happen! Let’s have FAITH!”

After finding an egg donor and following four rounds of in-vitro fertilisation, the husbands expect a baby in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Shah (@amit_aatma)

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju: A normal life

Amit told People Magazine that starting a family was important culturally.

“Our wedding was made into such a big deal by the community and by people all over the world. At that time we didn’t really think what we were doing was anything out of the ordinary, at least for us, right? But that story of marriage has helped so many people with their journeys in whatever capacity. With this, it’s another way of saying, ‘Look, we’re living a normal life’.

“We, as two South Asian men, are going to build this family, and we’re going to build it in the best way we can.

“I think showing that to the world will, once again, prove that there is no restriction. We’re not missing anything here in this marriage or in this life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Shah (@amit_aatma)

Two more beautiful Indian weddings: ‘We do’: Gay couple throw beautiful traditional Indian wedding.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.