Violence at Melbourne anti-trans rally

Violence broke out at an anti-trans rally today outside the Victorian Parliament. Police tackled protesters to the ground and used pepper spray.

The #WomenWillSpeak anti-trans rally was organized by the Women’s Action Network. Pro-trans counter-protesters and police also attended the rally in large numbers.

The violence began after pro-trans activists attempted to push through police lines. Police responded aggressively. At least two protesters were pushed to the ground, and police also used pepper spray.

A media photographer suffered injuries when police pushed him to the ground, and pepper sprayed him during the scuffle.

In another incident, protesters attempted to take a phone and tripod from a man live-streaming the event.

Police arrested two women during the rally.

Victoria Police said in a statement that they were disappointed by the behaviour of many at the rally.

“We had a significant presence to ensure public safety with approximately 100 people attending the rally outside Parliament House…

“Our members were confronted by hostile members of the crowd who acted violently towards the police.

“We have a long history of supporting peaceful protest but will not tolerate disgraceful and unlawful behaviour.

#womenWILLspeak Getting the same group of cookers who collaborated with the Nazis during Melbourne LWS, to now provide the sound for this event, seems like a terrible decision. I say this as someone who Moira Deeming has credited with helping her defamation case. pic.twitter.com/CdVNIFnIh9 — Flying Spaghetti Gender (@FlyingGender) March 23, 2024

A neo-nazi youtuber attended today’s anti-transgender rally at Parliament House of Victoria. He wore a shirt that read, “XX REAL WOMAN” on the front and “RWDS” (right wing death squad) on the rear, with a visible sonnenrad tattoo. An attendee of the rally said he was her security pic.twitter.com/dmNxipkwKT — Alex Zucco (@zucco_alex) March 23, 2024

Now: Police have deployed capsicum spray and pinned trans rights activists at a protest outside parliament. In the process, a news photographer has been pushed to the ground and been capsicum sprayed. pic.twitter.com/Gh5x7jJVUZ — Mitch Clarke (@96mitchclarke) March 23, 2024

