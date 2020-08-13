Vintage Gay Panic Defence – The Cooyar Tragedy, 100 years ago

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of The Cooyar Tragedy, perhaps Australia’s first example of gay panic defence. The newspapers of the day gave that name to the murder north of Toowoomba in 1920 of David Frederick Hawes (Fred). Henry Arthur Dale (Harry), charged with the murder, pleaded Not Guilty based on what we now term gay panic defence.

Fred Hawes arrived in Australia from England in 1907. By 1915, he lived and worked in the foothills of the Bunya mountains. Then, in 1919, 42-year-old Fred bought the Maidenwell Hotel. He employed 27-year-old Harry Dale, a bullock driver, to cart goods for the pub. Harry began staying overnight at the hotel and eventually moved in.

However, Fred proved a poor hotelier. A year later, he sold up for the equivalent of $17,000 in today’s money. The pair then bought a bullock team. Although Fred paid for the team, he became Harry’s offsider. Harry had experience as a bullocky so Fred had to settle for working as his teamster.

They moved to a bush campsite 10 kilometres from Cooyar known as The Palms. Other timber workers already squatted there. The Palms featured a natural spring surrounded by a small patch of remnant rainforest filled with Bangalow palms and towering fig trees.

Three decades later, the Queensland Government designated that spectacular little forest as one of Australia’s smallest national parks.

An average of nearly 1,000 tonnes of logs left the Cooyar district by rail every month. Additionally, the trains also carried a monthly average of 18 tonnes of sawn timber and over 200 tonnes of firewood. But all that timber didn’t get to the train station by itself. Men like Fred and Harry and — remarkably for the time — a few women, worked either felling the timber or carting it to the rail station by bullock team.

Muscular Womanhood

Mary and Maggie Lynch, renowned far and wide for their ‘Muscular Womanhood’, earned their title by reputedly working harder than the local menfolk. Newspapers claimed that Mary defeated any man who dared compete against her in the wood-chopping arena. She also didn’t hesitate to thrash any poor bugger silly enough to disparage her femininity.

Fred and Harry shared a tent at The Palms, cooked their meals over an open fire and when they took time off, booked a room in town at the Cooyar Hotel. There, the two friends would play cards and drink, though always moderately. Pat Hickle ran the pub. He said they appeared to be good mates. They never argued… at least… not until the night of 14 December 1920. On that night, Fred came into the bar about 10 pm and found Harry chatting with Pat.

“Have a drink, Fred,” said Harry.

“No, I won’t,” said Fred, “I want to see you.”

They went outside and Pat heard them arguing though he couldn’t hear what about. Constable Purcell, who happened by at the time, also noticed the pair in a heated discussion on the pub verandah.

When Harry returned to the bar 15 minutes later he told Pat, “I had an argument with Hawes. He accused me of telling you something about him.”

Rather than stay the night, Fred and Harry climbed on their horses and returned home.

A gun shot

Henry McGovern didn’t normally live at The Palms but he was looking after his son-in-law’s camp about 200 metres from Fred and Harry’s tent. He woke up about midnight when he heard a gun shot from the direction of their camp. But hearing no further commotion, he went back to sleep.

Early the next morning, Harry came to visit. McGovern noticed he looked like he hadn’t slept. Harry told McGovern that Fred Hawes took a ‘cranky fit’ overnight and left — on foot — not even taking his horse. He asked if McGovern heard anything during the night. McGovern mentioned the rifle shot. Harry said he shot a big brindle dog that was hanging around and burned it on the campfire.

That day Harry Dale went into Cooyar for supplies. He ran into Constable Purcell who asked him about the argument on the pub verandah the night before. Dale explained that Hawes became cranky at the pub and remained that way when they reached home. He claimed Fred told him, “I am off… You can have everything. I might come back and I might never come back.” He left… and never came back.

The following day, Harry Dale left for a few days, after asking Henry McGovern to keep an eye on his camp.

Henry started thinking about the story of the big brindle dog. He went over to his neighbour’s camp for a look. Henry thought the pile of ashes indicated Harry built a rather large fire just to burn a dog. He noticed bones among the ashes, one about 30 centimetres long. But then he also glimpsed a belt buckle similar to one Fred Hawes wore and metal trouser buttons.

Not a man to jump to a hasty conclusion

Poking among the ashes, he exposed a skull — a skull that added to his increasing feeling of puzzlement.

“It was rather a funny shape for a dog’s head.”

Probably by this stage of Henry’s evidence in a later court hearing, jurors understood that this was not a man to jump to a hasty conclusion. But even Henry McGovern by now had begun to put two and two together. “I believed it part of a man’s skull.”

Looking around, he then noticed a trail of drag marks leading to the fire. He followed the trail about 60 metres over logs, through a fence and past the tent, where he discovered two pools of blood, covered in ashes on the path out to the road. However, Henry still thought it possible Harry had simply killed a dog.

On Saturday, Harry Dale returned home. The next day Henry went over for a chat. Frank Carey, who usually camped at The Palms but was taking a Christmas break, came by on a bicycle. He chatted to Henry and Harry and learned that Fred left early on Wednesday morning and never returned. Nevertheless, when Frank popped into the tent for a glass of water, he saw Fred’s false teeth sitting on the table. Now, a man might leave without his horse, but his teeth?

Later that day Harry Dale packed his things and left for a Christmas and New Year’s holiday break in Brisbane.

Just before the New Year, Frank Carey returned to camp with 16-year-old James Hurley, his teamster. Henry McGovern took Frank and James over to Harry Dale’s campsite and showed them the fire. They also thought the skull looked human and they discovered a number of boot eyelets amongst the ashes.

Harry Dale returned the camp almost halfway through January. McGovern noticed that he raked up the ashes from the fire, piled more wood on top, and set it alight again.

By this stage, McGovern, Carey and young James Hurley thought that Harry probably murdered Fred but they kept their suspicions to themselves.

A man like that deserves shooting.

Constable Purcell saw Harry occasionally over the next few months and always asked after Fred. Harry inevitable answered that he hadn’t seen or heard from Fred but that someone sometime said someone saw him somewhere.

In May, Harry Dale was convicted of stealing £56/10, an enormous amount of money at the time ‘from the person’ of one James Funney. Because it was his first offence, he escaped with a suspended sentence. Unfortunately, no further details of that case are available. Knowing more about how he came to steal that money might give us more insight into the murder case.

In August, James Hurley finally told Constable Purcell that he and his mates suspected Dale of murdering Fred. Purcell went to The Palms and saw for himself the trouser buttons, boot eyelets and pieces of bone amidst the ashes. A sergeant from Oakey joined him at the camp and together they put the ashes through a sieve.

A few days later, the police collected Harry Dale from where he was working and brought him to the campsite.

Detective Senior Sergeant O’Sullivan asked Dale, “Will you show me where you shot the dog?”

Harry pointed out a spot about three metres from the tent.

“Will you show me where you burnt the dog?”

Harry showed the police the fire. They all stood in silence and looked at the fire for three minutes before Harry broke.

“It is no use. I must tell you the truth. This has been worrying me since and I must get it off my mind.

“I shot Hawes and I burnt him there, but he forced me to do it. He tried to commit sodomy on me on more than one occasion.”

And so began Harry Dale’s attempt to mount a gay panic defence.

“I am not sorry I shot him, but I am sorry I burnt him, and I reckon a man like that deserves shooting.”

Dale explained that when they returned home, he sat down on a log a couple of metres from the tent.

Hawes put his hands on me for a certain reason

“Hawes came over and put his hands on me for a certain reason. I told him to go away. He caught hold of me and said certain things.

“I tried to go away from him, but he caught hold of me and… [the records go suddenly coy, and avoid spelling out exactly how Dale claimed Fred Hawes touched him].

“He threw me on the ground. I wrestled with him and got away from him. I rushed in and got my gun which was hanging up in the tent, put a cartridge in it and came out and shot him in the head.”

Dale’s trial took place in the Supreme Court in Brisbane before Justice Lukin. Born in Condamine, which made him the first Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland born in the state, Justice Lukin possessed remarkable commonsense which allowed him to examine facts clearly without allowing prejudice and hysteric moral judgements to cloud his thoughts.

All the witness statements and forensic evidence pointed to Dale’s guilt. His counsel needed to present a compelling argument of self-defence to avoid Harry Dale going to the gallows. However, James William Blair, later Chief Justice of Queensland, had no wish to put his client on the stand. Novelist Frank Hardy described Blair as “a fat jovial whisky-drinking fellow who married a barmaid [and] didn’t take life or justice very seriously.” The truth in that statement kept Blair off the bench until relatively late in life but also gifted him a worldliness which served him well as a defence barrister.

Gay Panic Defence

Instead of putting Dale on the stand, Blair found three other male witnesses to testify that Fred Hawes hit on them. Although J.J. Kingsbury, the legendary Crown Prosecutor, believed the evidence inadmissible, he withdrew his objection because it was a matter of life or death.

18-year-old Alex Thies gave evidence which none of the papers printed. Perhaps it was too explicit to be rendered sufficiently innocuous for their readers. Alex later joined the Queensland Police.

The other two witnesses were men in their twenties.

Sam Arthur stated that Hawes behaved so improperly towards him while he stood at the bar of the Maidenwell Hotel, that the witness struck Hawes with a chair.

John Hage gave evidence that he was lying on a bed when Hawes behaved in such a manner that the witness ordered him out of the room and threatened to shoot him if he ever returned to the room.

Justice Lukin

Justice Lukin spent nearly an hour summing up for the jury. His Honour asked the jury to consider where the deceased was shot. The physical evidence suggested Dale shot Fred behind the tent on the path to the main road. If that was the case said Justice Lukin, Dale’s claim to self-defence against attempted sodomy completely vanished. The gay panic defence would fail.

When the jury returned a verdict of manslaughter, His Honour made his feelings clear. He stated that a verdict of wilful murder would have been justified both because of the evidence and the defendant’s own admissions.

But Judge Lukin also saw something else; something no one else in the court appeared to pick up on.

The jury, as Blair intended, apportioned blame to the victim because of his history of making sexual advances to men. And who knows, if Blair could find three men in that era, from that small community, who would brave public ridicule to admit a man hit on them when they were drunk, how many more men did Fred actually hit on? And what was his success rate? It’s unlikely anyone he succeeded with agreed to testify.

But as Justice Lukin pointed out, Henry Dale was the constant companion of Fred Hawes for seventeen months.

“His victim may or may not have been addicted to certain practices,” said the Judge, but if Fred was, those practices “can not have been unknown to Harry Dale.”

His Honour also noted Harry began as Fred’s employee but made himself his master. Judge Lukin saw straight through what we now term gay panic defence.

He imposed a sentence of 10 years with hard labour. Dale served just over seven years, married almost immediately after release, and lived until 1967.

Sadly, it took many decades and many deaths before Queensland disallowed gay panic defence.

