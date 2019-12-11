Vinnies slams Morrison Government after ‘religious freedom’ shoutout

The St Vincent de Paul Society has hit out the Morrison Government after the Catholic charity was named as a beneficiary of the religious discrimination bill.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Christian Porter unveiled the second draft of the controversial bill at a press conference yesterday.

Porter said one of the 11 changes to the proposed legislation meant “organisations like St Vincent de Paul can make decisions in areas such as staff based on the faith of that organisation.”

“A religious organisation, a church or a religious educational institution or St Vincent de Paul, [can] make a decision based on faith, which might mean preferring someone of their own faith in an employment position,” Mr Porter said.

However, Vinnies national president Claire Victory was not impressed. She asked that the government “not use Vinnies in the religious freedom debate.”

Ms Victory said Vinnies “does not require employees and volunteers working in the society’s commercial activities to be Catholic.”

It had “never required this of people working in our shops” nor at its secretariat, she said.

“Certain roles within our conferences and councils which have particular responsibility for overseeing our mission and Catholic ethos are usually filled by Catholics,” she said.

“But they may also be filled by people who share basic Catholic beliefs.”

She added, “We’re not happy that anyone who is in need of assistance or is seeking to work or volunteer with us might think we would discriminate.”

Scott Morrison and Christian Porter didn’t mention any other charity or organisation by name during Tuesday’s press conference.

Vinnies will ‘offer assistance to anyone in need’

Vinnies did not make a submission on the religious discrimination legislation and Claire Victory said they don’t intend to.

“In engaging staff and volunteers, the Society does not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, disability, gender or sexual orientation,” she said.

“It is not our intention to do so, even in the event of a change in legislation.

She described Vinnies as an organisation “committed to human dignity and respect.”

“We strive to ensure that everyone feels welcome and comfortable in approaching Vinnies to serve or seek a helping hand in times of crisis,” she said.

“Our shops and services are places of welcome.

“We engage a large number of staff and volunteers from all walks of life committed to offering assistance to anyone in need.”

