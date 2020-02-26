Village People respond to Trump entering rally to ‘Macho Man’

The Village People say their music is “all-inclusive” and they don’t have a problem with Donald Trump playing gay anthem “Macho Man” at his rallies.

The band spoke out after Trump entered a rally in India to the song, alongside India’s nationalist leader Narendra Modi, earlier this week.

However, the Village People said despite an “inundation” of fan requests they wouldn’t try to stop Trump from doing so.

“We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban president Donald Trump’s use of our songs, particularly ‘YMCA’ and ‘Macho Man’,” the disco group said in a statement.

“[After] the latest use of ‘Macho Man’ in India, we were inundated and can no longer remain silent.

“[Trump] has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line.

“If he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line.

“Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the president and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music.

“Our music is all-inclusive… Everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation.

“We certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music kept out of politics.”

India plays “Macho Man” by Village People as Trump enters Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is packed with 110,000 Indians wearing white “Trump” hats pic.twitter.com/tJW08sNNDa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2020

President Donald Trump’s administration has an appalling LGBTIQ rights record. The administration has attacked and undermined the LGBTIQ community in healthcare, employment, retail, education, the military, and other areas.

Others have banned Trump from using their music

However, other bands have sought to stop Trump using music on the campaign trail.

Rock band Queen last year ordered Donald Trump to remove a video using their song “We Will Rock You”.

“Regardless of our views on Mr Trump’s platform, it has always been against our policy to allow Queen music as a political campaigning tool,” guitarist Brian May said.

“Our music embodies our own dreams and beliefs, but it is for all who care to listen and enjoy.”

Earlier this month, Cher urged Pink to rewrite her 2006 political song “Dear Mr President” to criticise Donald Trump.

