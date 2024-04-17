Vigil for the Bondi Junction Tragedy this Sunday

On Sunday, 21 April at 5.30pm, there will be a Community Candlelight Vigil at Bondi Beach in Dolphin Court on the South side of the Bondi Pavilion.



During the vigil, community members are invited to light candles and hold a minute’s silence to honour the victims and survivors in the wake of the Bondi Junction tragedy.



Organisers say the vigil will be an important moment for the local community to comfort each other and reflect.

They are asking the public to bring a candle with them and to take it home with them at the end of the vigil.



Mental health support will be available during the vigil and people are encouraged to take public transport to and from the vigil.



Organisers recognise that people may wish to bring flowers to the event but they kindly ask that you lay any floral tributes at the official site at Oxford Street Mall.



“The past few days have been some of the most difficult ever for our community, and I know many of us are still coming to terms with what happened,” said local federal Member for Wentworth, Allegra Spender.



“Our thoughts remain with the victims, their families, and all of those who witnessed or have been affected by Saturday’s horrific attacks.



“Sunday’s vigil will be an important opportunity for the community to come together, comfort each other, and reflect.



“Whilst there is shock and devastation in the community at this senseless act of violence, the courageous and compassionate spirit of our community has also shone through.



“There was one person who was trying to do enormous harm on Saturday. But there were hundreds of people who were doing all they could to look after each other and keep each other safe.



“We are a community that comes together and cares for each other, and never has that been more evident than in the past few days.



“I want to place on record my thanks to the NSW Government, Waverley Council, and the local state members of parliament for the work they have done to support the community at this time.”

There is a dedicated page of information and resources for anyone who needs support in the wake of the tragedy on Allegra Spender’s website here.

