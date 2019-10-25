Vid highlights: Ali Brigginshaw captains Jillaroos to Test match win

Australia’s Jillaroos captained by Queenslander Ali Brigginshaw defeated New Zealand’s Kiwi Ferns in a Test match in Wollongong tonight.

Scroll down for vid

The Jillaroos, who last lost in a Test match to the Kiwi Ferns in 2016, took out the match 28-8.

Advertisements

The two teams also faced each other in the finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in 203 and 2017 with Australia triumphing on both occasions.

However, that followed many years of success for the Kiwis who one every women’s world cup played until that time.

The next world cup takes place in England in 2021 with Brazil participating for the first time, the first South American country to field a team in the tournament.

NRL Highlights: Jillaroos versus Kiwi Ferns

Upset Win

Tonight’s game follows last week’s upset win by the Kiwi Ferns over the Jillaroos in the World Cup Nines final in Sydney.

After that win, Kiwi Ferns centre Jules Newman described the Aussies as ‘cocky’.

Ali Brigginshaw responded to the sledge by pointing out Newman’s relative newness to the sport.

Jules Newman only recently switched codes from Rugby Union.

To lose, devastating, but to be called cocky, it caught me by surprise. There’s always going to be a contest between us and the Kiwis, there’s always going to be that fire in the game. It’s brought some fire to some of the young girls, that’s for sure. It’s their first sledge that they’ve copped in that jersey. The girl who said it is new to the game and I’m not really sure where it has come from. The girls are very humble, they’re great athletes and they deserve to wear that jersey and I thought we performed well all carnival.

Ali created news last year when a photographer caught her kissing girlfriend Kate after leading the Brisbane Broncos to a win in the inaugural NRLW Grand Final.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.