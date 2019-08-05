Victoria’s Secret reportedly hires first transgender model

Brazilian beauty Valentina Sampaio has reportedly become the first transgender model hired by Victoria’s Secret.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram to share a selfie on the set of a photoshoot for the lingerie label’s “VS Pink” sub-brand.

“Backstage click,” Sampaio wrote on the photo of herself in a white bathrobe.

Victoria’s Secret has not yet officially confirmed that it has hired Sampaio.

But the news was seemingly confirmed by fellow Brazilian and Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro.

“First transgender to shoot with VS! This make me so happy!” she tweeted.

Actress Laverne Cox also commented on Sampaio’s photo writing, “Wow finally!”

Sampaio was also the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Vogue Paris in 2017.

Victoria’s Secret past controversy over transgender comments

The news comes after the lingerie company faced backlash last year after its marketing chief said transgender people had no place in its annual fashion show.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals [sic] in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should,” Ed Razek told Vogue.

“Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Razek also said that he and the Victoria’s Secret team had previously thought of casting trans and plus-size models but ultimately decided against it.

The comments caused outrage and a day later, Razek apologised.

“My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive,” he said.

“I apologize. To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model for the show.”

Also, Australian model Andreja Pejić made history as the first transgender model to front a Bonds underwear campaign in February.

Andreja was named as ambassador for the underwear brand’s new Intimately range. At the time, she commended the fashion industry as a whole for becoming more inclusive.

“The industry has shifted massively. When I started [modelling] about six years ago it was completely different,” she said.

