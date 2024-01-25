Victoria’s Pride: Regional Pride events across Victoria

To ensure statewide representation of LGBTQIA+ arts and cultures. Victoria’s Pride has commissioned community groups, organisations and artists in regional Victoria to facilitate events and celebrations to coincide with Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival.

With events across regional Victoria, there is bound to be something for all LGBTQIA+ Victorians.

Gippsland

Gippsland Pride Festival

Think ‘Summer Carnival’ with stalls and resources, music, food and connection with community.

Gippsland Pride have partnered with local outdoor pools and community facilities to host a day of celebration, connection and fun for families and folks of all ages.

3 February – Trafalgar Outdoor Pool, 10am – 2pm

10 February – Yallourn North Outdoor Pool, 10:30am – 2:30pm

Registration is required for free entry via Humanitix, or gold coin donation requested on the day

Wangaratta

Pride Fair Day

LGBTQIA+ In the North East (LINE) Wangaratta, supported and partnered with a variety of local organisations, will coordinate a Pride Fair Day on Friday 9th February 2024, celebrating and embracing LGBTQIA+ culture, music, art and performance in a safe and inclusive space.

WHEN: 9 February 2023 3pm

WHERE: Batchelors Green, Tone Rd, Wangaratta

TICKETS: FREE

ACCESSIBILITY: Wheelchair accessible – There are some physical access limits due to venue

Bendigo

The Big Book of Queer Bendigo – A Victoria’s Pride Celebration

The Big Book Of Queer Bendigo is a full-colour coffee table book exploring and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ history of Bendigo and the goldfields region. So much of queer history is hidden, unrecorded or presented as tragedy. Not this time!

The Big Book Of Queer Bendigo isn’t a dry textbook but a fabulous scrapbook of fantastic lives and exceptional living. Including:

Our oral history project, exploring local life in the 1960s, 70s and 80s;

Pieces about great historical Bendigo characters including 1880s transman and global sensation Edward de Lacy Evans, and Bendigo artist Agnes Goodsir and her lesbian circles in 1920s Paris;

Queer organisations including the Bendigo Queer Film Festival, Queer Country Art Exhibition, Trans And Gender Diverse Bendigo & Beyond and the Trans Clothing Swap;

and voices of local LGBTQIA+ writers, artists, photographers exploring what it means to be queer in regional Victoria – growing up, moving back or just staying still.

The Big Book of Queer Bendigo will officially launch at the Victoria’s Pride Street Party in Fitzroy.

WHEN: 9 February 2024 | 11 February 2024

WHERE: Bendigo | Victoria’s Pride, Fitzroy

TICKETS: Book will be available for $50

ACCESSIBILITY: Wheelchair accessible

Sunbury

Sounds Gay, I’m In! Picnic

A beautiful summer picnic to provide a unique intergenerational opportunity for First Nations LGBTIQA+ community, non-indigenous LGBTIQA+ community and allies to come together and celebrate intersectional Pride.

WHEN: 10 February 2024, 2:00pm – 5:00pm

WHERE: The Old Sunbury Courthouse, 43 Macedon Street Sunbury

TICKETS: FREE event – register to attend here

ACCESSIBILITY: Wheelchair accessible & Auslan Interpreted

Wonthaggi

Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom

The Bass Coast Youth Pride Prom is a celebration event for LGBTQIA+ young people and their allies, aged 12 – 25. An event designed by young people, for young people, every aspect of the celebration is determined by the Pride Tribe – from location, food, entertainment, music, and more!

WHEN: 10 February 2024, 6:30pm – 9:30pm

WHERE: Wonthaggi Town Hall, Wonthaggi

TICKETS: FREE event – Bookings essential via Eventbrite

ACCESSIBILITY: Wheelchair accessible

Kyneton

Queerthentic – Regional LGBTQIA+ Art Prize

Queerthenic reveals authentic stories from Central Victorian LGBTQIA+ and gender-diverse artists in this regional art prize. These stories delve into the mundane everyday, fabulous culture, or explore the influence of queer history and culture on their past, present, and future lives.

WHEN: 25 January – 12 February 2024 | Celebration & Winner Announcement 3 February 2024

WHERE: The Old Auction House, Kyneton

Additional information is available online.

