Victoria’s first openly gay cabinet ministers were just sworn in

Victoria’s first two openly gay ministers, Steve Dimopoulos and Harriet Shing, have officially joined the state’s cabinet.

Last week, a group of senior ministers standing down triggered a shake-up of Premier Daniel Andrews’ frontbench.

On Monday, Dimopoulos and Shing (pictured above) were among five ministers to join the cabinet during a swearing-in ceremony at Government House.

The pair are reportedly the first openly gay cabinet ministers to serve in Victoria.

After the swearing-in, Steve Dimopoulos said he feels “extraordinarily privileged and honoured” and felt he was standing on the shoulders of past gay MPs forced to hide their sexuality.

“There are so many gay men and women that I’m sure have served in Victorian and national cabinets, but not in a way that they could be open,” he said.

“I’m sort of feeling a little bit nostalgic for so many others in the past. [They] didn’t get the openness, transparency and the choice because their government and society at the time wasn’t progressive.

“I feel in a sense that I’m standing here in many other people’s place.”

Dimopoulos is the Victorian Government’s new Tourism, Sports and Major Events Minister.

Harriest Shing is Victoria’s new Equality Minister

Harriet Shing will serve as the state’s Equality Minister. She said it was her mission to ensure visibility stays “front and centre” in Victoria.

She also said she has no tolerance for any framework that includes transphobic commentary or actions.

“Looking at the levels of discrimination, harassment and vilification that trans Victorians face every single day… it should be beyond doubt that we take the action necessary to make sure they’re protected,” she said.

“I’m determined to make sure [that] equality here in Victoria is not negotiable.”

The new Andrews ministry has been sworn in. There are now more women in cabinet than any other Australian jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/ITdNz0ct1K — Benita Kolovos (@benitakolovos) June 27, 2022

After the reshuffle, women make up over half of Premier Daniel Andrews’ cabinet. New Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan is also only the second woman in Victorian history to hold the senior position.

Allan said she hopes the milestones demonstrate the state is “a community and society that is inclusive, that sees strong performance rewarded, that sees equality as an opportunity.”

In five months, the Victorian government will vie for a third term in power at the November state election.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.