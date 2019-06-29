Victorian Pride Centre cornerstone laid

The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots saw the Victorian Pride Centre cement LGBTIQ pride into the Australian landscape.

The centre chose the anniversary to lay the cornerstone of South-East Asia’s first Pride Centre.

Previously, in early 2018, the centre announced the winning design for an architecturally iconic building on the site.

The centre planned the building as a vibrant community hub.

Also, they intend it as a beacon of hope and inclusion to all Australian’s and beyond.

The Victorian Minister for Equality, Martin Foley MP, Mayor of Port Phillip Cr Dick Gross and the Pride Centre Board Chair, Jude Munro AO poured and marked the first cornerstone of the building.

This signals the start of major building works.

Jude Munro AO, Chair of the Pride Centre spoke of the importance of the centre.

“The LGBTIQ community has no intention of returning to the closets of the past. The Pride Centre sends a strong message of equality and pride to our community, to Australians and our region.

We are here as equal citizens celebrating pride in our achievements, our history and future. The laying of the cornerstone marks our place with a very tangible symbol of Pride.”

A traditional smoking ceremony preceded the laying of the cornerstone..

“It was extremely important to all involved in the project to mark this significant day with a cleansing of the land. Our First Nations peoples’ histories and culture inform our futures, as does the histories of our LGBTIQ leaders. This is why laying the cornerstone on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall is so significant.” added Ms Munro.

Stretched over 6,000 square metres and four floors, the Pride Centre’s scale reflects the size of the struggles faced, as well as the resilience and vibrancy of LGBTIQ communities.

