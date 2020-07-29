Victorian Pride Centre appoints first CEO

The Victorian Pride Centre Board has appointed Justine Dalla Riva as its inaugural CEO.

The Pride Centre, located in St Kilda, will be an LGBTIQ community hub. It’s due to open later this year.

Board Chair Jude Munro AO said Dalla Riva (pictured above, left) brings “a wealth of community-based experience” to the role.

Dalla Riva said she’s thrilled and humbled by the appointment to the significant role leading the Centre.

“I am committed to working with all involved to ensure the vision of the Pride Centre and our communities is realised,” she said.

“I’ll be bringing my very best to each and every day so the Pride Centre is a place we can all be proud of.”

Pride Centre is second-largest of its kind in the world

When the 6,000 square metre Victorian Pride Centre opens later this year, it will be the second-largest of its kind in the world.

The Pride Centre will give everyone access to technology, resources, health and social services and more.

Last month, the Pride Centre appointed former judge Michael Kirby as the centre’s Patron. Kirby laid out his hopes in for the Centre in a Pride Month message.

After it opens, the Pride Centre will become a permanent home for several Victorian LGBTIQ organisations.

The organisations to move into the centre include Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, Minus18, the Australian GLBTI Multicultural Council, and Transgender Victoria.

Also joining them is radio station JOY 94.9, the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives (ALGA) and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

The Monash Gender Clinic will also move into the Centre. The clinic will provide services to the trans and gender diverse community.

Star Health, which provides rainbow tick-accredited health services, will also base its administration at the Centre.

