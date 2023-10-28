Victorian neo-nazis Thomas Sewell & Jacob Hersant freed

A Victorian County Court Judge yesterday sentenced neo-nazis Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant to time served for their 2021 attack on hikers in a state park.

Sewell and Hersant pleaded guilty in court but claimed innocence once freed. Thomas Sewell told reporters he accepted a deal to avoid spending any more time in prison.

He claimed witnesses against him and Hersant fabricated evidence.

“There’s no way these gay, Jewish, communist witnesses are going to be reasonable. They’re going to exacerbate, and they’re anti-fascist so they’ve got a political motivation to make false accusations.”

Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant attacked hikers in Cathedral Range state park

In May 2021, a group of hikers in the Cathedral Range State Park noticed ‘Australia for the white man’ stickers around the park. They then saw a group of men wearing black shirts with a white Celtic cross.

One of the hikers Googled neo-nazi symbols and videoed the group.

The group consisted of Thomas Sewell of the European Australian Movement and Jacob Hersant of the National Socialist Network and some of their followers.

10-15 of the neo-nazis surrounded the car containing the hikers, one of them carrying a knife. Jacob Hersant reached through the driver’s side window to either grab the car keys or turn off the ignition. Thomas Sewell injured his arm on a car window he may have broken himself, also reaching into the car.

Sewell and Hersant sentenced

After Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant pleaded guilty, Judge Kellie Blair sentenced Sewell to time served. He previously spent about six months in jail, denied bail out of fear he would commit other offences and intimidate witnesses. The judge sentenced Hersant to three days (already served) and 200 hours of community service.

Judge Blair said despite the incident rising from Sewell and Hersant’s association with neo-Nazi groups, she did not consider it related to their political views.

She wished the pair luck, saying she believed the prospects of being rehabilitated were good.

However, that seemed unlikely. Soon after, Sewell disavowed the earlier guilty pleas on the stairs of the courthouse.

Nazi salute

As Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant departed the gathered media, Sewell proclaimed “Heil Hitler.”

Hersant repeated the phrase and lifted his arm in a Nazi salute before affecting to remember the recent ban on the gesture.

“Nearly did it. It’s illegal now, isn’t it,” he chuckled as he lowered his arm.

Victorian Police said later they would investigate the incident and take a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of the new prohibitions.

