Victorian man fined for attack on gay neighbour over rainbow house

A judge has fined a man in Victoria after he verbally assaulted his neighbour over plans to paint his Phillip Island house rainbow.

Mykey O’Halloran (pictured above centre), a professional hair artist, moved in to his bungalow on Victoria’s Phillip Island in February.

However a month later, O’Halloran said neighbour Jai Ryan heard about his painting plans and verbally assaulted him with slurs and threats on his doorstep late at night.

The 24-year-old told O’Halloran to “see what happens if you [paint your house], you gay c**t” and “f**king f***t c**t”.

O’Halloran said he didn’t feel comfortable talking to Ryan but Ryan refused to leave. Ryan’s friends, who were also there, then dragged him away, the court heard.

Ryan later told police he didn’t threaten or hurt O’Halloran and later pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful assault, Bass Coast News reported.

Judge Marita Altman slammed the man’s actions as “uneducated and ignorant” and “breathlessly stupid”.

“Gays are everywhere. They work in the court, the police force… Our community is beautifully diverse,” she said.

The 24-year-old said he was angry because he had a bad day at work but he didn’t like gay people because they “freak him out”.

Ryan’s lawyer Rebecca Fairthorne said he’d heard about O’Halloran’s plans for the house from other locals.

“It wasn’t clear what the plans were and he was highly concerned about the impact on his property,” Fairthorne said.

The lawyer said Ryan’s behaviour was inappropriate and a “once-off isolated incident”.

“He can’t change the conduct on the night. But in an attempt to move forward, he has apologised to the victim,” she said.

Man ordered to pay fine for unlawful assault

Mykey O’Halloran told the court the traumatic confrontation had brought back past experiences of homophobic bullying and assaults.

He told the court he’d suffered panic attacks and nightmares as a result.

“I can’t relax and feel peace in my own home anymore,” he said.

“My spirit has been dampened by the incident, I’ve felt flat and depleted.”

The judge sentenced Jai Ryan to a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered him to pay a $2500 fine, according to Bass Coast News.

He has to pay the fine to Victorian LGBTIQ health organisation Thorne Harbour Health.

Locals rally to support Mykey O’Halloran and help paint rainbow house

O’Halloran earlier spoke out about the March incident and received an outpouring of support from locals.

In April, more than 100 people – including some travelling from Melbourne – joined Mykey to help him with painting his rainbow house.

At the time O’Halloran proudly shared photos of the finished exterior of his house, and explained “after a hurricane, comes a rainbow”.

“Bullying and homophobia [is] not okay, it’s not acceptable,” he said.

O’Halloran is known for his eye-popping multi-coloured hair designs. He said he wanted his house to match.

“I’m a gay man and I’m open and I’m proud to be. I express [myself] colourfully as my job as a rainbow hair artist,” he explained at the time.

“The message we must take out of this situation and learn from this is to stand your ground.

“Don’t let bullies tell you how you should be living your life, whether that be someone you know, someone you don’t.

“Don’t let them tell you what you should be wearing, what you should be doing or how you should be doing it, who you should be as a person or how you choose to show up in the world.”

