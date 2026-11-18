Following the National Health and Medical Research Council’s (NHMRC) recommendation affirming puberty blockers for some young trans and gender-diverse people, Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson vowed to immediately launch an inquiry into their use following “Queensland’s approach” if successful in the upcoming state election.
On Monday, federal health minister Mark Butler released the NHMRC’s interim advice on puberty blockers as a clinical option for certain trans and gender diverse children.
The national review on puberty blockers was announced after Queensland banned their use on trans and gender diverse young people in the public health system.
The Queensland Government, followed by the NT, based its decision on the findings of the UK Cass Review.
Worldwide, the Cass Review has received criticism from experts and professional organisations, including the Medical Journal of Australia. An Australian report evaluating the Cass Review recommended it should not be used as a guide of any kind regarding the care of young trans people.
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Butler hoped Queensland and the Northern Territory would consider the advice of Australia’s “pre-eminent authority” over their bans “no matter their political persuasion”.
Both state governments have said their bans will remain in place despite the advice. With the upcoming state election, trans rights have become a focal point in Victoria.
One Nation vowed to amend Victoria’s Equal Opportunity Act to restore biological definitions of women and men to “protect women and girls” if elected into power.
A Victorian Labor spokesperson said the party would follow the national guidelines, and opposition Leader Jess Wilson said the Coalition would follow Queensland’s lead if elected into power.
Related content:
- One Nation promise to reverse trans rights if elected in Victoria
- Australia’s peak medical research body backs puberty blockers for trans youth
- Australian report says UK’s Cass review should not guide transgender healthcare
‘Seeking a second opinion is common sense’
“The draft report appears to be at odds with many international jurisdictions that have already moved to a more cautionary approach,” she said.
“This includes the UK, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Right now, the Carroll Labor government allows life-altering puberty suppressants to be prescribed for Victorian children despite contested views from experts in this treatment space.”
“For this reason, a Jess Wilson-led Liberal and Nationals government will follow Queensland’s approach and commission an independent review into the prescription of puberty suppressants in Victorian public hospitals and health services. We will always prioritise the health and wellbeing of Victorian children. That is why seeking a second opinion is common sense.”
In her statement, Wilson said the Coalition had concerns that the national advice did not set a “minimum clinical pathway” for the puberty blocker prescription.
How is the NHMRC’s puberty blocker use determined?
The NHMRC’s advised Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach for determining puberty blocker use.
The five GRADE types of recommendations are:
- Strongly for: When benefits clearly outweigh the harms. Recommended for most people.
- Conditionally for: When benefits likely outweigh the harms. The best choice may depend on the individual patient.
- Conditional for either option: When neither option is clearly better than the other. Either may be appropriate depending on the patient.
- Conditionally against: When the harms likely outweigh the benefits, then treatment may be appropriate in some circumstances.
- Strongly against: When the harms clearly outweigh the benefits, then treatment is generally not recommended.
The recommendations by the Gender Guidelines Development Committee said, “shared decision-making is essential,” between the patient, carers and clinicians.
“Because different options may be appropriate for different individuals and they might make different choices, or where the overall certainty of available evidence is low,” the report said.
“Not all young people will want or need the same intervention at the same time or age, and care that is in one young person’s best interests may not suit another.”
The report also highlighted that “available evidence indicates that serious adverse events are rare” but young people should be “monitored for signs or symptoms”.
‘A political stepping-stone to undermining access to care’
Jackie Turner, Director of the Trans Justice Project, said Wilson was “fuelling fear and hate towards trans Victorians … to appease a handful of anti-trans lobby groups”.
“Decisions about trans youth health care should be made by the young person themselves, their families and doctors, not by politicians and anti-trans lobby groups. Gender-affirming care is life-changing and often life-saving health care. It gives many trans people the freedom to be themselves.”
The new advice from the NHMRC will guide how clinicians, services, and governments make decisions about this care. Wilson’s proposed review is irrelevant and is clearly a political stepping-stone to undermining access to care. She refuses to accept the NHMRC advice, and so she is commissioning her own review to better suit her political agenda.”
“Whoever wins government on 28 November must make trans youth health care accessible and affordable for everyone who needs it. We’re demanding that Jess Wilson scrap her proposed review, and for every politician to stand with trans young people.”
A new study published by JAMA Pediatrics surveyed 376 transgender and gender-diverse people to explore the degrees of satisfaction, regret, and harm reported by trans and gender-diverse participants who initiate hormone therapy as youth.
The study, which is the largest study of its kind to date, found that the majority of transgender and gender diverse teenagers on hormone therapy don’t regret their decision.
Vict Liberal’s preference Family First over Labor
After evading the questions for weeks, Wilson announced that the Victorian Liberal Party will direct preferences to One Nation in the upcoming state election on a case-by-case basis, depending on the views of some One Nation candidates.
With early voting opening Wednesday, LGBTQIA+ Victorians have taken to social media, calling out the Liberal Party’s ‘How to Vote’ cards, which preference Family First ahead of Labour.
Family First opposes abortion, euthanasia, same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ school content, gender affirmation surgery, and net-zero emissions targets. It supports traditional marriage, school chaplaincies, and conventional energy sources like coal and gas.
Victoria’s Minister for Equality, Steve Dimopoulos, has challenged the opposition’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, calling it “really paper thin”.
“It falls away when you start talking about trans rights,” he added. “It falls away when you start talking about adoption equality and birth certificate changes. Can religious schools sack somebody because of sexuality?”
Mr Dimopoulos said one of the biggest “wild cards” for him was the Liberal Party choosing to direct voting preferences to One Nation, saying, “Who knows what you get up to there?”
Wilson, who once supported the federal Indigenous voice to parliament, has also vowed to repeal Victoria’s treaty within the first 100 days if elected into power.
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