Victoria to introduce pill testing as deadly drugs circulate

Victoria will introduce “life-saving” pill testing in time for summer festival season, as experts warn a deadly synthetic opioid is circulating in Australia.

Premier Jacinta Allan confirmed a mobile pill testing site will visit up to 10 festivals across two summers from December.

A fixed site in Melbourne’s nightlife district will open from mid-next year.

The sites will allow people to test the makeup of most pills, capsules, powders, crystals and liquids to identify deadly substances.

After an 18-month trial, the pill testing service will become permanent in Victoria.

“I want to be really clear here – this doesn’t make drugs legal and it most certainly doesn’t make drugs safe,” Jacinta Allan said.

“We’re doing this because all the evidence says it works. The evidence tells us it changes behaviour. It’s a simple, common sense way to save lives.”

Premier Jacinta Allan said synthetic drugs had caused 46 overdose deaths in 2022. In January this year, at least 10 people were hospitalised at summer festivals in Victoria.

Jacinta Allan added paramedics had attended more drug overdoses at festivals in the first three months of this year than during all of last year.

Across Australia, only the ACT and Queensland have set up pill testing services.

MPs and advocates across Australia are pleading for other state governments to follow.

I wanted to tell you here first: pill testing will be trialled in Victoria this summer. pic.twitter.com/Bbfeurp1N5 — Jacinta Allan (@JacintaAllanMP) June 24, 2024

Warnings as deadly nitazenes emerge in Australia

The pleas for pill testing services come as a dangerous synthetic opioid linked to spikes in overdose deaths overseas takes off in Australia.

Nitazenes are a group of synthetic opioids much stronger than fentanyl and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.

Experts in Europe and North America linked nitazenes to an increase in the number of overdose deaths.

More recently, Australian states have also issued drug alerts following overdoses and deaths linked to nitazenes here.

In a recent alert, NSW Health warned of the dangers of nitazenes following a spate of severe opioid overdoses in April and May.

NSW Health’s Dr Kate Conigrave said the extremely dangerous drugs can be hundreds of times more potent than heroin and can cause severe overdose or death.

“Nitazenes are extremely potent and can vary widely in their strength,” Dr Conigrave said.

“As they are illicit and unregulated, there is no way of knowing what type of nitazene is present or what dosage is being taken.

“The strength and contents can vary widely, even within the same batch. So it is extremely important that people recognise the signs of an opioid overdose.

“Opioids can cause pin-point pupils, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, slowed breathing/snoring and skin turning blue/grey, and can be life-threatening.”

Greens call for NSW government to introduce pill testing

After the Victorian announcement, the Greens in New South Wales called on Premier Chris Minns to follow Victoria’s leadand introduce pill testing too.

“No matter what you think about drugs, you can’t stop people from taking them. But you can stop people dying from them,” Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said.

“Deadly substances such as fentanyl and nitazene have been found in heroin, cocaine, ice, and other illegal drugs in the US and the UK. Those countries experienced an epidemic of overdoses as a result.

“Increasingly, illegal drugs are starting to be found cut with these substances here in Australia too. This should be ringing alarm bells at the highest levels.

“Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said she made the decision to allow drug checking services in that state to prevent ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’.

“Now Chris Minns needs to do the same before lives are unnecessarily lost in NSW.”

If you use drugs, always carry naloxone

In Australia, nitazenes have turned up in vapes and in counterfeit tablets, such as benzodiazepines, and in drugs thought to be heroin or MDMA.

Nitazenes can last longer in the body than heroin and naloxone. Higher and repeated doses of naloxone are often required as well as hospital treatment.

“It’s strongly recommended that anyone who uses illicit drugs carry naloxone,” Dr Conigrave from NSW Health said.

Naloxone is given out free at some pharmacies across Australia. It’s a life-saving measure to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose, including with nitazenes.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.