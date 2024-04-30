‘Get vaccinated’: Alert after new local cases of mpox

Victorians at risk of mpox are being encouraged to get vaccinated after the first locally acquired cases of the virus in several months.

“Three new locally acquired cases of mpox (previously called monkeypox) have been confirmed in Victoria in the past week,” the state’s Department of Health confirmed.

Prior to these cases, the most recent cases in the state were reported in January 2024.

“Mpox continues to spread in many countries. In Victoria, the risk of local transmission and transmission linked to international travel remains,” the department explains.

“People with symptoms should seek medical care and testing.

“Free mpox vaccine is widely available for eligible people through certain sexual health clinics, hospitals, GPs and pharmacies.

“Two doses of vaccine are required for optimal protection. If you have not had a second dose, get it now.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of transmission and disease severity.”

Thorne Harbour Health shared the Health Department’s announcement. The LGBTQIA+ health organisation urged Victorians to get up to date with their mpox vaccines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thorne Harbour Health (@thorneharbour)

What is mpox?

Mpox can affect anyone, but in 2022, a global outbreak predominantly impacted men who have sex with men.

Mpox can develop into a rash, lesions or sores, with symptoms including fever, chills, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and sore throat.

The virus spreads predominantly through prolonged physical contact. Symptoms can occur up to 21 days after exposure.

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.