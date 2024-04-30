VIC

‘Get vaccinated’: Alert after new local cases of mpox

Man shows off plaster after mpox vaccination
Image: Thorne Harbour Health

Victorians at risk of mpox are being encouraged to get vaccinated after the first locally acquired cases of the virus in several months.

“Three new locally acquired cases of mpox (previously called monkeypox) have been confirmed in Victoria in the past week,” the state’s Department of Health confirmed.

Prior to these cases, the most recent cases in the state were reported in January 2024.

“Mpox continues to spread in many countries. In Victoria, the risk of local transmission and transmission linked to international travel remains,” the department explains.

“People with symptoms should seek medical care and testing.

“Free mpox vaccine is widely available for eligible people through certain sexual health clinics, hospitals, GPs and pharmacies.

“Two doses of vaccine are required for optimal protection. If you have not had a second dose, get it now.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of transmission and disease severity.”

Thorne Harbour Health shared the Health Department’s announcement. The LGBTQIA+ health organisation urged Victorians to get up to date with their mpox vaccines.

What is mpox?

Mpox can affect anyone, but in 2022, a global outbreak predominantly impacted men who have sex with men.

Mpox can develop into a rash, lesions or sores, with symptoms including fever, chills, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and sore throat.

The virus spreads predominantly through prolonged physical contact. Symptoms can occur up to 21 days after exposure.

Read more:

Sydney gay man on holiday shares his mpox story to bust stigma

Why the World Health Organisation officially renamed monkeypox

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

A man in pain from anal fissures is in front of a background of peach emojis.
Anal fissures: A real pain in the butt
Man shows off plaster after mpox vaccination
‘Get vaccinated’: Alert after first case of mpox in months
Dr Cris Quitral who explains how you can do online testing and find out about PrEP FAQs on-demand is smiling in a photograph taken on a neutral background.
Is PrEP on-demand right for you?
Five 100mg doxycycline capsules, as manufactured by Schein-Danbury.
New Australian guidelines back Doxy-PEP to stop syphilis
Man shows off plaster after mpox vaccination
‘Get vaccinated’: Australian states confirm new mpox cases
Let’s Treat Syphilis: Regional and remote communities