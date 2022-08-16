Events

Victoria is getting a new months-long pride festival this summer

Jordan Hirst
victoria's pride two month pride event melbourne pride
Image: courtesy of Midsumma

Victoria’s rainbow communities will celebrate pride statewide this summer during a newly-named, two-month-long festival set to be the biggest the state has seen.

The annual event is Victoria’s Pride and is set for the state for at least the next four years to support and celebrate the state’s rainbow communities.

Midsumma, Victoria’s long-running LGBTIQ+ arts and culture festival, runs for around a month across January and February.

But last year, a special new celebration Melbourne Pride marked the state’s 40th anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Organisers estimate over 67,500 people attended, including almost 30,000 people participating in 22 regional activities last summer.

Now, Midsumma and the Victorian government have announced to build on last year’s success, the newly-named summer event Victoria’s Pride will kick off in December.

Victoria’s Pride will then close with a one-day street party in Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Street precinct on February 12, 2023.

Midsumma and state government partner for Victoria’s Pride festival

Midsumma will deliver the new Victoria’s Pride event, in partnership with the Victorian Government, they announced on Friday.

CEO Karen Bryant said Victoria’s Pride will complement Midsumma, and comes after the success of last year’s Melbourne Pride.

She said the summer festival “is an exciting opportunity for all diverse LGBTQIA+ Victorians and our wider communities to come together and celebrate our journey, our voices and our Pride.”

Victoria’s Equality Minister Harriet Shing said the state government will set aside up to $6.8 million for Victoria’s Pride over the next four years.

Shing said the event will spread the celebrations across regional Victoria, in response to feedback that previous events were too Melbourne-centric.

“Victoria’s Pride will be a welcoming and inclusive celebration of LGBTIQ+ communities across the state,” she said.

“A chance for all Victorians to show visible love and support and for our community to celebrate who we are.”

Ahead of the festival, regional artists and groups can now apply for grants of up to $15,000.

The grants are to support their regionally-based and regionally-focussed LGBTIQ+ arts and culture projects.

Find out more and apply at midsumma.org.au/regional-activation. Applications are open from now until Monday 26 September at 5pm.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

brisbane hustlers bingham cup photo
Our gay rugby clubs are off to Canada to play for Bingham Cup
sabrina frederick aflw pregnant wife lili cadee-matthews daughter newborn married
AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and wife Lili welcome baby daughter
of an age movie miff gay queer
Unexpected attraction in new queer Aussie film ‘Of An Age’
monkeypox vaccine injection stock photo
Monkeypox vaccines arrive in Victoria for those most vulnerable
dani laidley donna leckie partner transgender book memoir don't look away harpercollins
‘Lifetime in the making’: Dani Laidley’s tell-all memoir is out soon
tasty raid
On this day: The Tasty Raid – Hands against the wall