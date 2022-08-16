Victoria’s rainbow communities will celebrate pride statewide this summer during a newly-named, two-month-long festival set to be the biggest the state has seen.

The annual event is Victoria’s Pride and is set for the state for at least the next four years to support and celebrate the state’s rainbow communities.

Midsumma, Victoria’s long-running LGBTIQ+ arts and culture festival, runs for around a month across January and February.

But last year, a special new celebration Melbourne Pride marked the state’s 40th anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Organisers estimate over 67,500 people attended, including almost 30,000 people participating in 22 regional activities last summer.

Now, Midsumma and the Victorian government have announced to build on last year’s success, the newly-named summer event Victoria’s Pride will kick off in December.

Victoria’s Pride will then close with a one-day street party in Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Street precinct on February 12, 2023.

Midsumma and state government partner for Victoria’s Pride festival

Midsumma will deliver the new Victoria’s Pride event, in partnership with the Victorian Government, they announced on Friday.

CEO Karen Bryant said Victoria’s Pride will complement Midsumma, and comes after the success of last year’s Melbourne Pride.

She said the summer festival “is an exciting opportunity for all diverse LGBTQIA+ Victorians and our wider communities to come together and celebrate our journey, our voices and our Pride.”

Victoria’s Equality Minister Harriet Shing said the state government will set aside up to $6.8 million for Victoria’s Pride over the next four years.

Shing said the event will spread the celebrations across regional Victoria, in response to feedback that previous events were too Melbourne-centric.

“Victoria’s Pride will be a welcoming and inclusive celebration of LGBTIQ+ communities across the state,” she said.

“A chance for all Victorians to show visible love and support and for our community to celebrate who we are.”

Ahead of the festival, regional artists and groups can now apply for grants of up to $15,000.

The grants are to support their regionally-based and regionally-focussed LGBTIQ+ arts and culture projects.

Find out more and apply at midsumma.org.au/regional-activation. Applications are open from now until Monday 26 September at 5pm.

