Vice President Lai Ching-te marches in Taipei Pride 2023

Image: Twitter Screencap

Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te joined an estimated 180,000 marchers at Taipei Pride 2023 yesterday.

Polls rank Lai Ching-te as the firm favourite to win the island nation’s 2024 presidential election.

President Tsai Ing-wen also demonstrated support for the parade, posting a message via her Facebook page.

“Under the umbrella of Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, we learn to accept everyone’s characteristics and respect everyone’s differences.”

Vice President Lai Ching-te is now the most senior government leader to ever attend the event. None of the other three main presidential contenders showed up yesterday.

A supporter of marriage equality and LGBT rights in the past, Lai Ching-te told reporters the fight for rights had not ended.

“On this road, the DPP has always been together with everyone.

“Equal marriage is not the end. It’s the starting point for diversity. I will stand steadfast on this path.”

He then joined other members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the parade.

