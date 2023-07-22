Vic man Justin Males missing after Grindr date

Victoria Police would like to speak with a man Justin Males went on a Grindr date with earlier on the day he went missing, almost a fortnight ago.

Justin Males went missing eleven days ago in Melton Victoria.

Earlier that day, he hooked up with a date he met on Grindr.

Justin’s best friend Amber Lindsay dropped him home later. He told her his date went well.

However, after Amber dropped him off, Justin did not go inside but went for a walk instead.

Security footage shows him walking towards Toolern Creek from Barries Road in Melton. It is not known why he would go towards the creek and he has not been seen since 6.50 pm on July 11.

Extensive searches of Toolern Creek, as well as the nearby Melton Botanic Garden and Darlingsford Lake area, did not reveal any sign of the missing man.

Police said they are not ruling out foul play as the cause of Justin’s disappearance.

Justin’s mum Lisa told 9 News she wanted her baby home.

“In my heart, in my gut, someone knows something.

“He might be 34 but he’s still my baby. I want my son home.”

She pleaded with whoever knows the whereabouts of her son to send the family a message or even “dump him at hospital.

“Just bring our boy home to us.”

Justin Males

Justin Males is 180cm tall, medium build, with short dark hair and limited use of his right arm following a stroke.

When last seen on June 11, he was wearing a black long-sleeved KSCY-brand hooded top, red camouflage 3/4 length pants and black runners.

Anyone with information or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Melton Police Station on (03) 9747 7999.

