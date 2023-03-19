Vic Libs to expel Moira Deeming over anti-trans rally

The Victorian Liberal Party will expel MP Moira Deeming over her involvement in Saturday’s Melbourne TERF rally attended by neo-Nazis.

The neo-Nazis repeatedly performed the Nazi salute, after marching down the street to join anti-trans demonstrators,

Violent clashes occurred as police fought to keep the TERFS and Nazis separated from counter-protesters. However, it was the counter-protestors on the receiving end of police violence.

Not the Seig-heiling Nazis!

Opposition leader John Pesutto released a statement Sunday saying he met Moira Deeming to discuss her involvement in organising, promoting and participating in the rally.

In addition to the neo-Nazi presence, the event featured other speakers publicly linked with far right-wing extremist groups. Touring British TERF Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker, notorious for her flirtation with far-right and neo-Nazi figures, was the star attraction. Failed Australian political candidate Katherine Deves also attended.

John Pesutto said he would move a motion at the next party room meeting to expel Moira Deeming.

Abhorrent views

“This is not an issue about free speech but a member of the parliamentary party associating with people whose views are abhorrent to my values, the values of the Liberal Party and the wider community.

“The Liberal Party I joined and which I am now honoured to lead must strive to represent all Victorians.

“Regardless of religious faith, race, sexual preference and identity, Victorians everywhere should know that the Liberal Party is inclusive and can be a voice for them.

“No matter what our background, we all share the abiding bond of an essential humanity.”

The Liberal leader said seeing white supremacists marching through the city was an affront to values all Victorians should hold dear.

“The violence, prejudice and hate that these protesters conveyed by their odious actions will never be acceptable in our state.

“I condemn them and commit to opposing such hate wherever it may exist.”

Moira Deeming

Elected to the Victorian Parliament in late 2022, Moira Deeming was preselected despite plenty of red flags to indicate her far-right views.

The anti-abortion campaigner believes rape victims should turn to the church rather than seek abortions. She’s also anti-euthanasia, anti-vax, anti-Safe Schools and pro-conversion therapy. So hardline is Moira Deeming, that Scott Morrison’s office intervened to stop her from running as a Liberal candidate in the federal election earlier in 2022.

Yep! Even Morrison thought she was too far right.

Deeming used her inaugural speech last month to push her anti-trans agenda.

So, will the NSW Liberals now expel Katherine Deves?

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews condemned both the TERFs and the Nazis earlier on Sunday.

I wish it didn’t have to be said, but clearly it does: Nazis aren’t welcome. Not on Parliament’s steps. Not anywhere. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 19, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.