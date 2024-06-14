Veteran comes out in own obituary to ‘forever rest in peace’

A retired firefighter and decorated war veteran from New York is going viral after he came out as gay in his own obituary so he can finally rest in peace.

Col. Edward Thomas Ryan died at the age of 85 in his home in Albany, New York. He lived there and nearby for most of his life, where he served as a firefighter after his military service.

He received numerous medals and honours throughout his life, including a Defense of Liberty Medal for service to his state after 9/11.

Local paper Albany Times Union published an obituary, listed Edward Ryan’s achievements. The obit then went on to add something else Col. Ryan “wanted to share”.

“I must tell you one more thing,” Col. Ryan wrote.

“I was gay all my life, through grade school, through High School, through College, through Life,” Edward Thomas Ryan said.

He added, “I was in a loving and caring relationship with Paul Cavagnaro of North Greenbush. He was the love of my life. We had 25 great years together.

“Paul died in 1994 from a medical procedure gone wrong. I’ll be buried next to Paul.

“I’m sorry for not having the courage to come out as gay. I was afraid of being ostracized by family, friends, and co-workers.

“Seeing how people like me were treated, I just could not do it. Now that my secret is known, I’ll forever rest in peace.”

Col. Ryan is survived by his 14 nieces and nephews, who lovingly called him ‘Uncle Ed.’

‘This is why we have Pride Month’

The late New York man’s obituary has gone viral, with hundreds getting emotional reading Edward Ryan’s story and posting comments.

“You were a true hero. I’m heartbroken you had to live your life in silence but so happy to hear of your life with Paul,” one person wrote.

“Nobody should have to spend a lifetime hiding who they are and who they love,” another added.

“This is why we have Pride Month,” another person posted on X.

