Velma is finally confirmed as a lesbian in new Scooby-Doo film

Velma is officially a lesbian in new animated iteration Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! after years of pleas from fans and even Scooby-Doo creatives themselves.

The newest film in the franchise, a Halloween-themed animated adventure, arrived on streaming overseas this week.

In the film, Velma falls heads over heels for the villain, crime boss Coco Diablo, and fans have sent clips of their interactions viral.

Encountering her crush for the first time, Velma is shown blushing, her glasses fogging up and later freaks out when Coco touches her shoulder. The smitten Mystery Inc character flirts with Coco throughout the movie.

“WOOO! Gay Velma!” one fan tweeted.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen,” another wrote.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

Scooby-Doo producers have written Velma as lesbian character for years

The on-screen portrayal comes after years of fan speculation as well as queer coding around Velma’s sexuality in the Scooby-Doo universe, confirmed by Scooby-Doo creatives.

James Gunn, the writer of the live-action Scooby-Doo movies in the early 2000s, said Velma was “explicitly gay” in his original script for the first.

He tweeted in 2020 that he had “tried” to make Velma a lesbian in the 2002 live-action movie.

“But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel),” he said.

Tony Cervone, former supervising producer on the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series, also previously confirmed Velma’s sexual identity on that 2010-2013 series.

He said in 2020 that the show “made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago” but were never able to officially show it onscreen.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay,” he said.

“We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.

“There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago.

“I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline. But post reset, they are a couple.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.