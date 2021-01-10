‘Vanished’: Police still searching for missing woman Amy Schulkins

Queensland police have said missing woman Amy Schulkins seems to have “vanished off the face of the Earth” almost two weeks after she was reported missing.

The 36-year-old’s family reported her missing from a Caboolture South address on December 30, 2020. However authorities have no positive sightings of her since.

Advertisements

Caboolture Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Richard Curran said investigators would search Bribie Island and Ningi area this week.

Sgt Curran said Amy had about $300, food and a tank of fuel with her, but police had no “starting point” to work with.

“We have followed up every reported sighting and there’s been a lot of incorrect feedback,” he told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

“Zero positive sightings, either not been here or someone else. It’s frustrating.

“We are doing all we can but it’s like she completely vanished off the face of the earth.”

Police called in search helicopters last week. Sgt Curran said police had thoroughly searched bushland at Woodford after a reported sighting. But Amy, an avid camper, wasn’t found.

Search for Amy Schulkins continues at Bribie Island

Sgt Curran said police would doorknock, patrol and check Bribie Island beach cameras for clues to Amy’s whereabouts.

He said officers had spoken to all of her friends and associates and they were assisting police on the Sunshine Coast.

Amy Schulkins, who has a wife and children, is caucasian, about 160cm tall and of a larger build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing sleepwear, including boxers and a white singlet, when last seen.

She is likely travelling in a white 2001 Nissan Patrol with a Queensland registration plate of 257VTN.

Police urge anyone who has seen Amy or has further information about her whereabouts to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or use the online form.

Advertisements

Last week, more than 4,000 people joined a Facebook group to coordinate searches to find Amy.

Family urges Amy to make contact with them

Her sister-in-law Hayley Sharpe told the Courier-Mail last week the family shared a Christmas “like any other” together before Amy’s disappearance just days later.

“We’re really, really worried for Amy and do have grave concerns for her.

“There’s been no leads and no confirmed sightings.

“At this stage, we’re trying to find her car because once we find that, I believe police will be able to do more.”

Sharpe said Amy’s family are worried and urged her to make contact.

“It’s OK if she is taking some time out,” she said.

“We love her. We understand she might be feeling embarrassed. But we want her to reach out and she can take as much time as she needs.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.