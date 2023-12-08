Vanessa Wagner and ACON launch fitness class for older folk

Drag queen Vanessa Wagner and ACON, NSW’s leading LGBTQ health organisation, have launched an accessible online fitness class for older LGBTQ+ people.

The hilarious Vanessa joins with Gymnastics NSW fitness guru Sheryl for the workouts. The free online program allows older people to build their own tailored exercise routine at home.

In the videos, Sheryl introduces Vanessa to a range of warm-up, cardio, flexibility, balance and strength activities. They’re encouraging LGBTQ elders stay fit, keep flexible and look and feel their best.

The fitness program is a camp collaboration between the ACON Love Project, Pride in Sport, the Heart Foundation and Gymnastics NSW’s Fitter for Life.

ACON Ageing Program Coordinator Russ Gluyas said as people age, particularly LGBTQ+ folk, they can disconnect from organised sports and physical activities.

However, keeping up physical exercise and community connection is essential to maintaining our health and well-being.

“Older LGBTQ+ people can engage in this fabulous, tailored exercise class from the safety and comfort of their home,” the ACON spokesperson said.

Pride in Sport’s Beau Newell said the sessions are endorsed by the Australian Physiotherapy Association. Everyone can try the exercises “in their own space, at their own pace.”

“These sessions include activities for participants with strength and mobility limitations. Or those who are recovering from illness, injury or surgery,” Beau explained.

“Everyone is welcome and anyone can participate, which is crucial to older people in our communities feeling included and connected.”

Vanessa Wagner and Cheryl’s online fitness class is available now at gymnsw.org.au/heartsmart

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.