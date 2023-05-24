Vandals deface trans woman’s memorial with hateful slur

A Tasmanian transgender woman’s memorial has been vandalised with a hateful anti-trans slogan, prompting advocates to call for leaders to speak out against anti-trans hate.

Warning: distressing

Hobart woman Marjorie Harwood died in 2018 following a horrific sexual assault in a men’s prison in Hobart.

Vandals targeted the memorial to her (above), spray-painting it with an anti-trans slogan “YWNBAW”. It’s an anti-trans acronym for “you will never be a woman”.

Marjorie’s mother Rosemary said the vandalism was incredibly distressing, but vowed to restore her daughter’s memorial.

“As a mum, it just hurts so much to think they would attack Marjorie’s memorial,” Rosemary said.

“I want whoever did this to know that if they do it again we will keep cleaning it off.

“They will not defeat us. We will keep Marjorie’s memory alive no matter what.”

Veteran Tasmanian transgender advocate Martine Delaney wants Tasmania’s leaders to call out anti-trans hate.

“I don’t think it was a random event. It was part of a continuing campaign to demonise and incite hatred against trans and gender diverse people,” Martine said.

“Trans and gender diverse people and our families shouldn’t be alone in defending ourselves.

“We need our political, civic and religious leaders to speak out and condemn anti-transgender hate and discrimination.”

Trans woman Marjorie Harwood died after horrific prison assault

In 2018, Marjorie Harwood was raped by five inmates when she was being held in Risdon men’s prison in Hobart.

Marjorie subsequently died as a result of physical and psychological injuries.

After her death, Marjorie’s loved ones covered a stone outside Risdon Prison with a mosaic of the transgender flag as a memorial.

Locals have notified police of the vandalism and it’s understood Clarence City Council will clean the memorial.

A year after Marjorie’s death, Tasmania passed gender recognition laws that advocates describe as world-leading.

The Tasmanian Justice Department is also developing trans-inclusive prison policies.

If you need support, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

