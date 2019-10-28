Vandal spray paints religious message on Adelaide’s Pride Walk

A vandal has spray-painted a religious message along Adelaide’s rainbow Pride Walk pathway.

The rainbow-painted footpath is located in the city’s Light Square, and forms a timeline of significant dates for the state’s LGBTIQ community.

Photos and video on social media show white text reading “Jesus loves you” spray-painted across many of the path’s landmarks.

A witness named Tom told ABC News said he was driving past Light Square and confronted the vandal.

“My boyfriend and I saw as we drove past,” he said.

“[The vandal] was writing ‘Jesus loves you’ on the top of all the printed landmark dates along the walk.

“We pulled around and I got out, snatched his spray can and bag of several more, took some photos of him.

“He calmly let me and then walked off and I threw it in our car. He didn’t say a single thing to me the whole time.

“About 10 seconds later, some police drove past, I waved them down, and pointed him out to them.”

Someone in #Adelaide has vandalised the @CityofAdelaide #PrideWalk. The Pridewalk represents a timeline depicting the journey and achievements of South Australia’s LGBTQI community and the wider communities acceptance. Sadly it seems, we still have a long way to go 🏳️‍🌈#pride pic.twitter.com/CBEDlwGdvM — Dan Schmidt (@SkaSchmidt) October 28, 2019

Adelaide City Council will remove the vandalism

An Adelaide City Council spokesperson said they were “disappointed” by the vandalism.

“Our graffiti-cleaning team will remove the graffiti tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the alleged vandal to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Adelaide’s Pride Walk was installed in 2016 and forms a timeline of key historical dates for South Australia’s LGBTIQ community.

Each date corresponds with a key event, including the state’s first pride march and the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The Pride Walk was updated with the milestone of marriage equality in late 2017.

