Valentina Gomez: homophobe with flamethrower

While attending a book reading last week, Valentina Gomez, a Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State, took two books from the library shelves and burned them out the front of the library with a homemade flamethrower.

Only in America we might reassure ourselves. But tryhard far-right Australian wingnuts are importing the rooting-tooting Yankee book-burning fervour to these shores.

Valentina Gomez came to @springfieldlib Friday for a book reading and decided to take these books from our shelves and burn them with her homemade flame thrower. Ive never seen someone unravel so quickly. pic.twitter.com/LCuYz05k7u — Brittany (@prideforMO) February 7, 2024

Some cadidates conceal the true nature of their malignant sociopathy. Then there’s Valentina Gomez. https://t.co/pgkVqUPpDG — Rory Flynn (@rorycflynn808) February 7, 2024

Whether Gomez has any chance of winning the election for Secretary of State, or even the Republican nomination, we have no idea.

She’s an immigrant whose family moved to the US from Colombia in 2009. Yet she rails against ‘illegal immigrants’ as ‘sleeper agents’ lying in wait to turn on the US.

She appears to come from the Marjorie Taylor Greene/Lauren Boebert school of say any old shit that will get a headline.

The 24-year-old proclaims on social media that Jesus is her King. But little Creationist Baby Jesus would probably weep tears of blood over her evolutionary beliefs. In a tweet insisting there are only two genders, Gomez promises that Darwinism will take care of her rainbow bullies. (You know – cos gays can’t have babies. 🤪) Perhaps as insurance against Darwinism failing, Gomez is pictured at the end of the video holding some great big gun.

Because the sort of people who burn books, are always willing to turn to violence. After all — book burning started with the Nazis.

Protecting books in Aussie libraries:

