Valentina Gomez: homophobe with flamethrower

valentina gomez

While attending a book reading last week, Valentina Gomez, a Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State, took two books from the library shelves and burned them out the front of the library with a homemade flamethrower.

Only in America we might reassure ourselves. But tryhard far-right Australian wingnuts are importing the rooting-tooting Yankee book-burning fervour to these shores.

Whether Gomez has any chance of winning the election for Secretary of State, or even the Republican nomination, we have no idea.

She’s an immigrant whose family moved to the US from Colombia in 2009. Yet she rails against ‘illegal immigrants’ as ‘sleeper agents’ lying in wait to turn on the US.

She appears to come from the Marjorie Taylor Greene/Lauren Boebert school of say any old shit that will get a headline.

The 24-year-old proclaims on social media that Jesus is her King. But little Creationist Baby Jesus would probably weep tears of blood over her evolutionary beliefs. In a tweet insisting there are only two genders, Gomez promises that Darwinism will take care of her rainbow bullies. (You know – cos gays can’t have babies. 🤪) Perhaps as insurance against Darwinism failing, Gomez is pictured at the end of the video holding some great big gun.

Because the sort of people who burn books, are always willing to turn to violence. After all — book burning started with the Nazis.

Want to ban books? Start with the Bible.

Protecting books in Aussie libraries:

Christian Lobby wants library defunded over Drag Storytime.

A homophobic petition is targeting Gold Coast library books.

Liars, haters & fakers: Manly Library Protest.

Community Angels will host Drag Storytime after the event is cancelled.

Classification review rejects push to ban Gender Queer book.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

