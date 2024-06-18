LGBT News

Vale Lance Leopard, and Carmel

I felt sorrow on the weekend when I saw on the news that a wheelchair-bound mother and son had died in a housefire. But then this morning, I read that the victims were Lance Leopard and his mother Carmel Pierce, and like many of a certain age, waves of grief overwhelmed me.

Mother and son both represented an optimism for a better future.

Lance Leopard

Lance was extraordinary. He looked like no one else and refused under any circumstance to compromise. A great communicator, he spoke to our community first as a musician and stage performer and later as a writer.

Lance shone as a beacon of diversity in 1980s Brisbane and paved the way for many who followed.

Carmel Pierce

Carmel Pierce lost one daughter to suicide and another to homicide. She became an active member of the Victims of Crime Association and later a board member of the Queensland Community Corrections Board. She was well-known in the Woodridge area for her community work.

Even towards the end of their lives, confined to wheelchairs, neighbours spoke of their interest in the well-being of their neighbours.

In the 80s, Carmel was a well-known figure on the Brisbane gay scene. She and Lance’s straight brother Michael supported Lance at gigs, never shy about their immense pride in his talent.

Brisbane in the 80s was extraordinary. The authoritarian regime of Joh Bjelke Petersen denied Queenslanders personal freedom. Everything was designed to encourage – indeed, demand – conformity.

Yet, there was a flourishing of individuality and diversity – exemplified by our wonderful friend Lance Leopard. Gone too soon…

 

