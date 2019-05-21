US trans woman Muhlaysia Booker shot dead weeks after brutal mob assault

Transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker, whose brutal assault was caught on video last month, has been found murdered on a street in Dallas, Texas.

Police found 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker dead from a gunshot wound early on Saturday morning (May 18).

Dallas police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before 7am and later found Booker “lying facedown in the street, deceased from homicidal violence,” The New York Times reported.

On April 12, Booker was brutally attacked in broad daylight by a mob of men. They repeatedly kicked and punched her in the street over a minor traffic accident.

The assault was filmed by onlookers and uploaded to Facebook. As a result, 29-year-old Edward Thomas was charged with aggravated assault.

Police later released Thomas from custody and are unaware of his current whereabouts. But they said there was no evidence linking him to the murder.

Assistant Chief of Police, Avery Moore, told the Dallas Morning News they did not have enough information to claim Booker’s murder was motivated by “hate” or “retaliation”.

“We recognize that hate crimes, if you will, are a serious topic,” he said.

“We at the Dallas Police Department take them serious.”

Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings wrote on Twitter he is “deeply saddened” to learn of the murder.

“I call on anyone with information on this homicide to please contact the Dallas Police Department,” he wrote.

Booker attended a rally in Texas a week later and told attendees, “This has been a rough week for myself, the transgender community and also the city of Dallas.

“This time, I can stand before you. Whereas in other scenarios, we are at a memorial.”

‘Extraordinarily high levels of violence’ against US trans people

The Human Rights Campaign says transgender women in the United States face extraordinarily high levels of violence,

An estimated 26 trans individuals were killed in the country. Most of the victims were African-American women.

“It is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color,” HRC said.

“The intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia conspire to deprive them of necessities to live and thrive.

“This epidemic of violence that disproportionately targets transgender people of color — particularly Black transgender women — must cease.”

