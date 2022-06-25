US same-sex marriage threatened by Roe v Wade decision

Yesterday’s US Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion ruling heralds a coming fight over same-sex marriage. In a 6-3 ruling, the majority conservative justices stripped away five decades of constitutional protections.

The ruling substantively reflected a draft leaked earlier this year.

Protests broke out across the US last night as conservative state governments moved to imposer immediate bans. The majority opinion, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, disputed Roe v Wade’s premise that the constitution offered protection to women over their reproductive rights.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling as “a sad day for the court and the country…

“The court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.”

Biden said that the Roe v Wade decision recognised a fundamental right to privacy which also served as a basis for other rulings.

“The right to make the best decisions for your health; the right to use birth control — a married couple — in the privacy of their bedroom. For God’s sake; the right to marry the person you love.”

Obergefell v. Hodges

Yesterday’s ruling also included a concurring opinion from Alito’s fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas. Both Thomas and Alito dissented on the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalised same-sex marriage in the United States. They have also both indicated a wish to revisit that ruling.

Alito complained in a 2020 speech that one can no longer say marriage is a ‘union between one man and one woman’. He said to do so was now considered ‘bigotry’.

In the opinion released yesterday, Thomas wrote that the court should reconsider all ‘substantive due process precedents’. That includes Lawrence v. Texas, a 2003 decision that established the right to same-sex intimacy. And Obergefell v. Hodges.

Former US President Donald Trump responded to the ruling by saying “God made the decision.”

QNews attempted earlier today to confirm that with God. However, we received no response prior to publication.

