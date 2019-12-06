US man attacked with box cutter and shovel in homophobic attack

A Boston man had his face sliced open with a box cutter in what he says was a vicious homophobic hate attack.

The victim, 25-year-old Victor, said he knew his alleged attacker. He told 7 News Boston 58-year-old Eddie Smith had harassed him on many occasions in the past.

However, it was Victor’s response of self-acceptance that prompted Smith to attack him.

“Whenever he sees me, he starts disrespecting me. Calling me the ‘F’ word,” Victor said.

“The only difference yesterday was that I said ‘Yeah, I’m proud.’”

According to Victor, his response sent Smith into a rage. He grabbed a shovel and hit the alleged victim over the head.

Victor claimed he managed to obtain the shovel after the pair punched each other a few times.

But that encouraged Smith to pull a box cutter out of his pocket. He allegedly used it to slice Victor’s face.

“I don’t think that he expected me to fight him back,” Victor said.

“When he realised that I was fighting him back, that’s when he stopped real quick…and whipped out the box cutter.”

According to Victor, Smith slashed him across his eye, from his forehead to his cheek.

Smith fled after alleged homophobic attack

After attacking Victor, it was reported Smith then fled the scene.

Victor was reportedly “bleeding profusely” and taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He received 35 stitches on his face.

“It triggers [Smith] whenever he sees me because I live my life openly and he can’t do the same for whatever reason,” Victor told WCVB 5.

“That like drives him nuts. I believe he’s a homophobe, because whenever he sees me, he starts calling me the ‘F’ word.”

Police in Boston tracked down the assailant and arrested him a short time later.

He is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and a hate crime.

“I just hope I don’t see him,” Victor said.

“It just sucks that now I have to remember him when I look at my face for the rest of my life.”

