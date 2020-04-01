US Governor signs anti-trans bills hours before Trans Day of Visibility

Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little has been slammed after approving two anti-transgender bills just a day before the Transgender Day of Visibility this week.

The state’s House Bill 500 bans transgender girls from playing on school sports teams corresponding with their gender identity.

And Idaho’s House Bill 509 blocks transgender people from updating their birth certificates to affirm their gender identity.

On Monday, Governor Little signed both into law, to fierce criticism from LGBTIQ and human rights advocates.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) slammed HB 500 as “violating basic privacy rights by requiring educators and coaches to identify and separate transgender youth”. Some of the children may not be “out” as transgender to their peers or teachers, they said.

The bill would also “mandate DNA analysis, hormone level monitoring, or even an inspection of the youth’s ‘internal and external reproductive anatomy.’”

“Leaders from the business, faith, medical, education and athletics communities will not forget this decision,” ACLU of Idaho warned.

“Or what it says about the governor’s priorities during a global pandemic. The ACLU will see the governor in court.”

The birth certificate bill also ignores an existing 2018 federal court order. That ruling states preventing trans people from updating their birth certificates violates the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution.

Lambda Legal attorney Peter Renn said a US state cannot “automatically and categorically” prevent transgender people from updating their birth documents.

“This policy was unconstitutional two years ago, and it is still unconstitutional today,” Renn said.

“Idaho has deliberately set itself on a collision course with the federal courts. It is in open rebellion against the rule of law.

“Everyone has a right to essential identity documents that accurately reflect who they are.”

Idaho governor signed bills on eve of Transgender Day of Visbility

Advocacy group GLAAD slammed Idaho Governor Brad Little for “siding with discrimination” ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility on Tuesday (March 31).

“On the eve of Transgender Day of Visibility and while the United States is overwhelmed with a massive public health crisis, Little passed legislation targeting some of the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community – transgender children,” spokesperson Alex Schmider said.

“Medical experts, sport governing bodies, and Idaho’s major employers have spoken out against these two bills.

“Now, more than ever, transgender people need support, not state-sponsored discrimination and suffering.”

