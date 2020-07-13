Urzila Carlson goes global with new Netflix special

Kiwi funny lady Urzila Carlson’s new comedy special Overqualified Loser is arriving on Netflix on Tuesday (July 14).

Now in the new Netflix special, The South African-born New Zealander explains she’s taking back the term “loser” and making it okay.

She says being a loser isn’t that bad – we’re all losers at some point. Urzila says she thinks of herself as an overqualified loser, because she excels at the things people think you shouldn’t excel at, and embraces her flaws.

“We’ve all done dumb things and embarrassing things, the art is to recognise what’s happening and to own it,” she explains.

“Overqualified Loser has been one of my great loves.

“I’ve loved performing this show to live audiences down under. Now through the magic of the interwebs you get to watch it in your home or devices, wherever you like, dressed anyway you like, with no judgement from this loser.”

Urzila Carlson recorded Overqualified Loser in front of a live audience at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In it she offers up her thoughts on recasting The Biggest Loser, sex tape regrets, boxed wine hangovers and more.

The South African-New Zealander has become one of Australia and New Zealand’s favourite comics. She’s also a regular on both the Australian and New Zealand versions of panel show Have You Been Paying Attention?

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser is on Netflix from Tuesday, July 14.

