Update: Josh Seiter “alive and well” despite hoax obit

Reality star Josh Seiter said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday that he is “alive and well”. The previous day, the same account carried an announcement of his death.

Josh Seiter described the hoax death announcement as a hacker “playing a cruel joke and mocking” his mental illness and previous suicide attempts. He apologised for the confusion caused by the fake statement.

“I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account.

“I’m going to do all I can with my team to try and identify who is behind this, but again I apologise for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in.”

A statement on his Instagram on Tuesday, supposedly from family, announced he had passed away after years of mental health issues.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing.”

However, we can now report that, thankfully, Josh is “alive and well”.

