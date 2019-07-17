Update: attack on Ryan Williams a hate crime

Over the weekend QNews reported on the homophobic attack on Ryan Williams in Lancashire, England, now described by police as a hate crime.

After Ryan posted an image of his injuries to Facebook, victim-blaming social media commenters justified the attack as righteous retribution for his sexuality.

Ryan described the circumstances of the attack to the Mirror.

“My friends and I were heading to McDonalds for something to eat after a night out.

“There was a group of people nearby in the street and they started calling me and my friends gay.

“We went over and told them it’s not okay to say things like that.

“As I walked away then one of them ran after me and he hit me in the back of the head.”

Hate crime – knocked unconscious

Lancashire Police described the attack as a hate crime.

They said they attended the scene, “around 6.30am on Saturday (July 13) following reports of an assault in Friargate, Preston.

The police said that after punching Ryan, “the offender then made off from the scene with two men and a woman.

“The victim was knocked unconscious suffering facial injuries.”

Police then took Ryan to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The assault is being investigated as a hate crime and enquiries are on-going.”

Ryan is helping police with the investigation.

Religious commenters on Ryan Williams attack

As QNews previously reported, religious commenters flooded Ryan’s post with comments victim-blaming him for the assault based on religious ‘values’.

Many also questioned the circumstances of the attack.

One commenter claimed other stories on the net stated the injuries actually occurred after a car struck Ryan while he was texting while riding a pushbike.

QNews searched for any evidence to support her statement at the time, and only reported the attack after satisfying ourselves she invented her story.

Commenters continue religious vilification of gays on the post, despite the police verification of the attack as a hate crime.

Anti-LGBTIQ Christians continue to demonstrate that the only religious freedom that interests them is the freedom to dictate.

