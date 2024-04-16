NSW

New name as Sydney gay sauna Bodyline retired after 30 years

Sydney gay sauna Bodyline retired after 30 years
Image: Supplied

Long-running Sydney gay sauna Bodyline has officially been retired after more than 30 years, as rival gay sauna 357 moves in and rebrands the Taylor Street location as Sauna X.

Bodyline Sydney first opened in 1991. Despite much pushback at the time, Bodyline became Sydney’s first lawfully established gay bathhouse.

Recently, the sauna closed its doors and the longtime owners of Sydney gay sauna 357 later announced plans to move into the building.

Sauna X by 357 opened on Monday (April 15) in Bodyline’s former building at 10 Taylor Street in Darlinghurst, next door to ARQ Nightclub.

“After three decades of community service, Bodyline, Sydney’s pioneering legal sex-on-premises venue is retiring,” the Sauna X team said.

“We honour its legacy and the countless connections it fostered over the years. For years, Bodyline served as a haven for post-clubbing and Mardi Gras recovery.

“However since its recent reopening, it struggled to regain its former glory.

“Since taking possession on March 28th, we’ve been hard at work enhancing the club.

“Immediate changes await your return, with more to come in the following weeks and months.”

Sauna X by 357 opens at Bodyline's former building

The Sauna X team previously said they would offer to donate Bodyline’s signage and memorabilia to Sydney’s queer museum Qtopia.

Before Bodyline opened in 1991, the South Sydney Council initially denied the venue development approval.

New South Wales’ Disorderly Houses Act, a law frequently used to target brothels, was used to try to prevent the gay sauna from opening.

However, a NSW Land and Environment Court judge later ruled in favour of Bodyline and allowed the sex-on-premises venue to operate.

Bodyline sauna interior photo
Inside Bodyline sauna. Image: Supplied

357 closing doors at Sussex Street on May 6

Meanwhile, Sydney gay sauna 357 celebrated its 22nd birthday in January at its long-term home at 357 Sussex Street.

But 357’s co-owners Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell announced the gay sauna would close its doors in May and relocate to a new home.

“We opened 26/12/01 and now it’s time to close. Our beautiful building is becoming an 18-storey hotel,” Luke and Ty said.

The pair confirmed 357 will shut down at the Sussex Street building for the last time at 6am on May 6, 2024.

“Don’t worry, we are still around and will be re-opening in a huge venue before the end of the year,” Luke and Ty said.

Read more on Sydney’s venues:

Sydney gay sauna 357 announces Bodyline takeover plans

Stonewall Hotel manager reflects on her 27 years at Sydney pub

Nightclub renovations reveal a deep slice of Sydney’s gay history

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Wes Smuts
Meet Wes Smuts: Why understanding people helps properties sell
ACON marchers in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2023 in Sydney, NSW
ACON is hiring a HIV and sexual health program manager
Sydney 357 gay sauna co-owners and team celebrate 22nd birthday
Sydney gay sauna 357 announces Bodyline takeover plans
James Elliot-Watson says his Christian school suspended him for being gay
Christian school suspended student for coming out as gay
Alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon
Accused killer Beau Lamarre-Condon kicked out of NSW Police
Luke Davies with his mum Sandra Davies
Luke Davies’ mum Sandra shares tribute to her son