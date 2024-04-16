New name as Sydney gay sauna Bodyline retired after 30 years

Long-running Sydney gay sauna Bodyline has officially been retired after more than 30 years, as rival gay sauna 357 moves in and rebrands the Taylor Street location as Sauna X.

Bodyline Sydney first opened in 1991. Despite much pushback at the time, Bodyline became Sydney’s first lawfully established gay bathhouse.

Recently, the sauna closed its doors and the longtime owners of Sydney gay sauna 357 later announced plans to move into the building.

Sauna X by 357 opened on Monday (April 15) in Bodyline’s former building at 10 Taylor Street in Darlinghurst, next door to ARQ Nightclub.

“After three decades of community service, Bodyline, Sydney’s pioneering legal sex-on-premises venue is retiring,” the Sauna X team said.

“We honour its legacy and the countless connections it fostered over the years. For years, Bodyline served as a haven for post-clubbing and Mardi Gras recovery.

“However since its recent reopening, it struggled to regain its former glory.

“Since taking possession on March 28th, we’ve been hard at work enhancing the club.

“Immediate changes await your return, with more to come in the following weeks and months.”

The Sauna X team previously said they would offer to donate Bodyline’s signage and memorabilia to Sydney’s queer museum Qtopia.

Before Bodyline opened in 1991, the South Sydney Council initially denied the venue development approval.

New South Wales’ Disorderly Houses Act, a law frequently used to target brothels, was used to try to prevent the gay sauna from opening.

However, a NSW Land and Environment Court judge later ruled in favour of Bodyline and allowed the sex-on-premises venue to operate.

357 closing doors at Sussex Street on May 6

Meanwhile, Sydney gay sauna 357 celebrated its 22nd birthday in January at its long-term home at 357 Sussex Street.

But 357’s co-owners Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell announced the gay sauna would close its doors in May and relocate to a new home.

“We opened 26/12/01 and now it’s time to close. Our beautiful building is becoming an 18-storey hotel,” Luke and Ty said.

The pair confirmed 357 will shut down at the Sussex Street building for the last time at 6am on May 6, 2024.

“Don’t worry, we are still around and will be re-opening in a huge venue before the end of the year,” Luke and Ty said.

