Unwind and relax after WorldPride with this poolside recovery party

As fun as the celebrations and festivities of WorldPride may be, the post-pride slump is brutal! But don’t worry — The Hyatt Regency in Brisbane has just the thing to help you recover.

Slip on those bikini bottoms and order yourself a cocktail — The Hyatt Regency is hosting a fabulous pool party on the 5th of March and you’re all invited.

The Hibiscus Room, located on Level Four of the hotel, will be transformed into the ultimate party paradise. With an infinity pool overlooking Queen St Mall, it’s the perfect place to soak up the sun, enjoy a refreshing cocktail and dance the afternoon away.

Party by the pool

The party will feature stunning performances by the iconic trio of Sarah Problem, Miss Luna Thicc & Roxanne Redacted.

DJ Kyle Weir will also be laying down all your favourite tracks, making sure the beats never stop.

And what’s a pool party without delicious cocktails? The event includes access to our exclusive pride cocktails and an extensive list of Absolut Vodka & mixers to keep you hydrated and feeling fabulous.

“Extra fabulous & Extra Proud”

As for the dress code, the hotel is asking you to show up “Extra Fabulous & Extra Proud” in honour of WorldPride, so make sure you dress to impress!

While we encourage sparkles, the hotel kindly requests that you avoid body glitter or anything that may cause pool filtering issues. It’s important to keep it appropriate for other hotel guests of all ages.

The event is exclusively for guests of the age of 18 or over, so make sure you bring your ID.

The ticket price of $89 includes access to the infinity pool, incredible performances from our queens, and three hours of pride cocktails and also Absolut Vodka + mixers, plus much more.

So, don’t let the celebrations end! Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 5th and get ready to party with your best Judys ies at the Hyatt Regency Brisbane’s pool party.

