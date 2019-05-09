‘Untenable’: Israel Folau dumped by sponsor in continuing fallout

Israel Folau has been dropped by Australian sportswear brand ASICS as the fallout continues from his social media posts proclaiming that “hell awaits” homosexuals.

ASICS, which sponsors Folau personally as well as the national Wallabies team, said in a statement on Wednesday their partnership with the controversial footballer had become “untenable”.

“ASICS is dedicated to sport and its healthy contribution to society,” the brand said in a statement.

“We believe sport is for everyone and we champion inclusivity and diversity.”

“While Israel Folau is entitled to his personal views, some of those expressed in recent social media posts are not aligned with those of ASICS.

“As such, our partnership with Israel has become untenable and he will no longer represent ASICS as a brand ambassador.”

Folau awaiting sanctions for ‘high-level’ code of conduct breach

On Tuesday, an independent panel has found Folau committed a “high-level” breach of Rugby Australia’s professional players’ code of conduct, opening the door for the termination of Folau’s contract.

After three days of deliberations, the hearing with Rugby Australia produced a judgement on Tuesday but no decisions on sanctions against the ARU star have yet been made.

Rugby Australia said last month they “intended to terminate” Folau’s $4 million contract over the posts, and gave Folau the breach notice, which he challenged.

Israel Folau broke his silence yesterday, with broadcaster Alan Jones telling listeneres Folau had said to him, “Alan, I’m at peace, mate. My head is held high.”

