United States records first death in Monkeypox outbreak

A person from Texas has died after being diagnosed with Monkeypox. It is the first recorded death from the disease in the United States.

On August 30, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement reporting that a Houston-area patient had died.

“The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised,” the statement read.

“The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.”

Officials have not released any identifying information about the patient.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt said.

“We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

Despite the global outbreak reaching 51,000, Monkeypox is rarely fatal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight countries have reported 15 deaths from Monkeypox.

Deaths were previously reported in Cuba, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, India, Nigeria, Spain and the Central African Republic.

Australia’s Monkeypox vaccine rollout

The Australian government has secured 450,000 third-generation vaccines for Monkeypox in what it described as a “highly-contested” global market for the jabs.

Gay and bisexual men are being prioritised for vaccination.

According to the Victorian Department of Health, a person who receives a vaccination within 4 days of their exposure to monkeypox will have a high chance of avoiding the disease.

Vaccination between 4 to 14 days afterwards will likely lessen the severity of the disease.

Visit the Department of Health website for more information.

