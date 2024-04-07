National

UNHRC resolution on rights & freedoms of intersex people

intersex people

Equality Australia and intersex advocates say a landmark UN Human Rights Council resolution protecting the rights and freedoms of intersex people should act as a wake-up call to Australian jurisdictions.

The resolution calls on member states to combat discrimination, violence and harmful practices against people born with an innate variation of their sex characteristics.

Ghassan Kassisieh, Legal Director of Equality Australia, said the resolution sent a clear message to Australian state and territory governments.

“Unnecessary medical procedures continue to be performed on infants and children born with intersex variations in Australia.”

Ghassan said those procedures leave physical and psychological scars from medical decisions the victims had no say in.

“This resolution shows there is growing global consensus on intersex rights. With Australia showing leadership on the international stage at the UN, now is the time for all our state and territories to follow suit and put an end to unnecessary medical procedures on intersex people without their consent.”

In June last year the ACT became the first place in Australia to end these harmful practices. The Victorian government has also committed to such reforms.

Ghassan Kassisieh said Equality Australia called on all Australian jurisdictions to pass laws protecting intersex people from unnecessary medical procedures. He said they must be allowed to decide for themselves what surgeries they want when they are old enough.

“Profoundly Impactful”

Intersex advocate Mimi Hall from A Gender Agenda described the UN resolution as ‘profoundly impactful’.

“Human rights abuses experienced by people with intersex variations have long been hidden or misunderstood.

“Despite a number of calls for action by the UN for states to increase the protection of intersex rights, there has been little advancement toward legal safeguards in Australia.

“This was until last year, when the ACT passed a groundbreaking bill prohibiting unnecessary and deferrable medical interventions on intersex children. It’s now crucial for other Australian states and territories to recognise the UN’s persistent calls to action and implement protective laws similar to the ACT’s.

“This UN Resolution makes it very hard for them to continue to ignore this issue.”

