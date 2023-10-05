Uncover Halcyon: an immersive world of distortion, dance, and days past.

Australasian Dance Collective presents to you an alluring experience which transports its audience to the halcyon days of old Hollywood. Where theatrical rigor, emotive dance, and bespoke multimedia design takes you on a film noir mystery of femme fatales, hardened detectives, and elusive suspects.

This November humbly allures you to a seat for Halcyon, a fantasy world of high drama, glamour, and mystery. A brand-new show by acclaimed Australian dancer, choreographer and director, Jack Lister and presented by the Australasian Dance Collective from 9-12 November 2023.

Halcyon takes you on a journey to a bygone era of tangled plots, sordid motivations, and questionable alibis. A fusion of dance and cinema with a “whodunnit” mystery twist, you are encouraged to explore and untangle this mystery as much as you dare. Created specifically for the Brisbane Powerhouse Theatre, Halcyon is designed to allow the audience to stand and roam the scene. This distortion of the spectator-performer relationship and unconventional proximity to dancers invites you to challenge perceptions and pique your intrigue how you desire. Explore the scene for clues and secrets. Watch the dancers intently and observe how they interact in the halcyon world around them. How you engage in this luxe landscape is up to you, but will that change how this mystery unravels?

Interlacing live dance performance with digital projections, Halcyon references scenes and text in classic films from 1920s-1970s to propel the story forward. Jumping from classic black and white to vivid technicolour, and even a live feed, this seemingly idyllic world will keep you on your toes from beginning to end.

Do you dare to drift into a world of the unknown? Unnerve, observe, and reserve your tickets to Halcyon at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

Cast

Harrison Elliott

Lilly King

Taiga Kita-Leong

Jack Lister

Siobhan Lynch

Gabrielle Nankivell

Lily Potger

Creatives

Concept and Direction – Jack Lister

Choreography – Jack Lister in collaboration with ADC dancers

Lighting Designer – Christine Felmingham

Original Composition – Louis Frere-Harvey

Film and Visual Designer – Ryan Renshaw

